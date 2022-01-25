Mixed fortunes for accommodation providers in wake of red traffic light, Omicron fears

Uncertainty remains over the willingness of businesses to let staff travel for work as omicron looms.

New Zealand’s red light shift has had a mixed effect on accommodation providers, with business as usual for some and cancellations for others.

Waikato Motel Association president and Ulster Lodge owner Narinder Sagoo​ told Stuff he had no cancellations in the wake of the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 announcement on Sunday.

But it wasn’t holidaymakers keeping him busy.

“We’re looking after businesses,” he said.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says Omicron has started to spread in the commmunity, necessitating a nationwide move to the red Covid traffic setting.

“Businesses are still trying to push through with work, it’s ramping up now.”

He said the motel sector has in effect spilt into two segments, those catering for social housing provision, and “more of the proper hospitality bookings”.

He started to see business travellers return on the second week of January, and his motel is fully booked this week.

Sagoo also warned accommodation providers need to be more flexible in the current climate, noting he has scrapped cancellation fees, for example.

The business travel sector isn't being slowed down by Omicron, Waikato Motel Association president Narinder Sagoo said.

Astra Motor Lodge manager Rachel Smith also said it was “business as usual”, though she’d expected cancellations after the traffic light change.

Smith believed the fact no regional travel restrictions were in place had been key in people deciding to stick to their travel plans.

However, for Quantum Lodge Motor Inn manager Wendi Brunton​, 100 per cent occupancy has dropped to 76 per cent.

“We’ve had a lot of cancellations,” she said.

Like Sagoo, they had seen an increased uptick in business and corporate clients, but that began to fall off in the wake of Sunday’s announcement.

“Businesses will not allow [their staff] to travel, and people don’t want to see them,” she said.

“We do have to expect that.”

Narinder Sagoo said his Ulster St motel was fully booked, though others in the region has seen cancellations.

The chief executive of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, Jason Dawson, said that so far the biggest impact had been felt in the events and venues space.

“At this stage, bookings have been maintained for the accommodation, hospitality and tourism sector for the coming weeks,” he said.

“For many visitors, the Waikato is a great outdoor playground where they can cycle and walk or head for the beach for a surf, and of course, there are no issues with ensuring physical distancing and other safety protocols with these kinds of activities.”

The comments come in the wake of data from Bachcare, the country’s largest holiday home management firm, that revealed bookings for January are up 17 per cent on the year earlier.

The data also shows forward bookings for Auckland Anniversary Day, which falls on January 29, are up 12 per cent on 2021 and occupancy levels are up as high as 99 per cent over the long weekend.

Visitors coming to the "outdoor playground" of Waikato are unlikely to have their plans affected by the red light change because there won't be issues with physical distancing, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson said.

Bachcare spokesperson Zaina Razzaq said Aucklanders remain a primary driver of New Zealand’s domestic tourism industry.

However, they’re waiting longer to book breaks, according to Bachcare data.

“We know that travellers, particularly those in Auckland are still mindful of the potential for the environment to change however we can see that this hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm for travel to popular summer hotspots.

“Last year travel would have been booked three to five months out, however in areas like the Far North, this average booking time has dropped from 92 to 30 days in advance (a 68 per cent shorter lead time).”

Auckland lead times are down 48 per cent to an average booking period of 52 days in advance and in Taupō it has dropped from 163 to 85 days (47 per cent).

She said the most popular regions for the coming Anniversary weekend are Coromandel, Northland and Lake Taupō - similar to that of last year.

“Aucklanders are still booking with confidence for the Auckland Anniversary holiday however appear to be choosing their Anniversary weekend to go away over Waitangi Day.

“For Waitangi Day in 2021, 49 per cent of bookings were from Aucklanders, this year it's dropped to 35 per cent, so it could be Aucklanders are keen to get away while they can in light of the developing situation with Omicron or, they may be deferring making firm travel plans until the last minute this year.”