One dead, one critical in Mount Maunganui incident

Emergency services were called to Maranui Street on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services are dealing with what has been reported as a sudden death in Mount Maunganui.

St John has confirmed one patient has been transported to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition, SunLive reported.

A caller to SunLive said police, fire and St John paramedics had been spotted on Maranui Street on Tuesday morning.

“Police are assisting ambulance and fire emergency with a sudden death,” a police spokesperson said.

“There is no further information at this stage.”

St John was notified at 8.01am.

“We responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit,” a St John spokesperson said.

“We have assessed and transported one patient in a critical condition to Tauranga Hospital.”

- SunLive