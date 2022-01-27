Tonga tsunami: Damage at Tūtūkākā Marina will cost millions of dollars to repair

The damage to a Northland marina from the Tongan tsunami is expected to cost millions to repair, but fuller figures won’t be known until next month.

Tūtūkākā marina saw at least 50 damaged or written-off boats, marina piles that needed replacing or reviewing, and an entire berth ‘finger’ that broke loose of the marina when the tsunami struck after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano erupted earlier this month.

Insurance Council of New Zealand spokesman Christian Judge said while that paled in comparison to the losses suffered in Tonga, where three people died and entire villages were destroyed, it would be an expensive repair for locals.

Jeroen Jongejans/Supplied The damage at Tūtūkākā Marina from the tsunami that devastated Tonga is expected to cost millions of dollars to repair.

“The real news here is what's happened in Tonga. If there is damage like this here, we feel for those who have suffered much more damage and perhaps aren’t covered [by insurance].”

READ MORE:

* Tonga eruption: Scientists still studying tsunami impact in Northland

* Tonga tsunami: Tutukaka damage has business wondering, ‘what next?’

* Fishers run for lives as Tongan tsunami hits New Zealand, warnings continue

* Tsunami siren power issues to be investigated, Far North mayor says



In the 10 days since the undersea volcano erupted, sending a tsunami over Tonga that affected shores globally, boaties and business people have worked nonstop to clean up damage on the marina.

Judge expected it would be three months before the absolute final figures would be known, after most claims had been settled.

The marina itself was well insured, Judge said, and all boats would have liability cover at a minimum.

One major expense was the fuel pontoon, which was completely washed away and needed to be reinstalled.

He said the insurance council’s marine committee had appointed a co-ordinator, who helped get a specialist barge to lift wrecks out of the water and clear debris, including sunken dinghies.

An undersea survey was under way to inspect whether the seafloor piles that survived the tsunami would need repairs.

Jeroen Jongejans/Supplied At least 50 boats are damaged or entirely written off after being hit by the impact of the Tonga tsunami.

Local business owner Jeroen​ Jongejans​ says the tsunami cost him at least $200,000 in lost income at Dive! Tutukaka, for which he didn’t have insurance.

However, this weekend he had least 300 customers diving or snorkelling, which would help.

“It’s very important we run good seasonal incomes, because that pays for the whole year,” he said.

“You need to try and get your money in for the wintertime to get income to your staff and keep the business afloat.

“It’s like walking on thin ice, but we all do our best.”

Being in a weather-dependent industry, Jongejans said he was used to losing two or three days due to poor conditions, but a week during summer was a tough pill to swallow.

The fuel pontoon breaking away meant fuel supply was a challenge, but one people were getting around creatively with a tanker.

“It’s all a bit more awkward and not so easy, but it’s the way we’re coping it with – it could be a lot worse.”

In the midst of the unfolding Omicron outbreak, “it’s a tricky time” for the area, he said.

“Considering the amount of damage that took place and the timeline to clean it all up, the community and the Marina Trust, we’ve all done really well.

“We’re able to get fuel, we’re able to go out and things are getting back to near normal.”

He said he hoped from now, locals would only be faced with “the ordinary challenges, not the extraordinary ones”.