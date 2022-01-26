Train stopped as truck crashes onto railway lines in Southland
A train had to be stopped on the main trunk line in Southland on Wednesday morning after a truck crashed onto the tracks.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Given Road, just north of Mataura, at 7.59am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the truck had run off State Highway 1 and run onto the railway lines on Given Road, which runs off the state highway.
There was a train in the area, but it was stopped before it reached the scene of the crash.
READ MORE:
* Fire crews using specialist equipment to rescue trapped truck driver in rural Otago
The truck driver was taken to Gore Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, a St John Ambulance spokesperson said.
The truck was carrying fertiliser and some had spilled. It was being cleaned up by the fertiliser company, the FENZ spokesperson said.