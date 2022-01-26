Train stopped as truck crashes onto railway lines in Southland

Emergency services were called to a crash near Mataura on Wednesday morning after a truck crashed onto railway tracks. (File photo)

A train had to be stopped on the main trunk line in Southland on Wednesday morning after a truck crashed onto the tracks.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Given Road, just north of Mataura, at 7.59am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the truck had run off State Highway 1 and run onto the railway lines on Given Road, which runs off the state highway.

There was a train in the area, but it was stopped before it reached the scene of the crash.

The truck driver was taken to Gore Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, a St John Ambulance spokesperson said.

The truck was carrying fertiliser and some had spilled. It was being cleaned up by the fertiliser company, the FENZ spokesperson said.