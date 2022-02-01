Waikato 1500-home subdivision could regenerate rural town, expert says

Construction of the first homes at Morrinsville's Lockerbie Estate is under way. When complete, the development will have 800 homes.

The arrival of 1200 more homes at a major subdivision in Waikato “might be one of the best things that has happened to Morrinsville”, a university expert says, but it has to be done right.

Developers at Lockerbie Estate in Morrinsville have put in a request to the Matamata-Piako District Council to rezone 77.2 hectares of land located at the northern edge of Morrinsville.

The extension would add 1200 homes – on top of the 350 already sold – a second neighbourhood park, walking tracks, 18 hectares of ecological networks including streams, wetlands and reserves, and a neighbourhood retail centre.

The request is subject to community feedback, with submissions closing on February 24.

TOM LEE/STUFF Construction of the first homes at Morrinsville's Lockerbie Estate started in April 2021.

Lockerbie has worked with council to install infrastructure for water that will serve and improve the supply for the town – which is often very limited in the peak of summer – and will also be upgrading surrounding roading networks.

University of Waikato environmental planning professor Iain White told Stuff Lockerbie Estate “might help regenerate the town and might be one of the best things that has happened to Morrinsville”.

“We can expect to see a lot of opportunities for Waikato towns that haven’t had the attention before – the challenge is how they grow while maintaining the quality of lifestyles.”

White said it was good to see the developers looking into social infrastructure.

SUPPLIED University of Waikato environmental planning professor Iain White said it’s just as important to focus on the social infrastructure as well as the housing.

“We need to think about the bigger picture,” he said. “It’s not just about the land and building as many houses as you can, you need to think about the community needs too.”

If the rezoning is approved, Lockerbie Estate could hold more than 1500 homes. Three-hundred-and-fifty homes have already sold in the original stages – after developers purchased seventy-nine hectares which went up for sale in January 2018, after the council rezoned the farmland for residential use.

TOM LEE/STUFF Eighty-five of the 350 homes in the first stages of the development are underway or complete.

Development manager Adriaan Vlok said, since the original purchase of Lockerbie, the company has acquired an additional 40 hectares of the neighbouring farm that was also already designated for future residential development by council.

“That has increased the plan change area from 40 hectares to 80 hectares and has allowed it to be master planned in a more comprehensive way,” Vlok said.

“We will try to build a diverse community with house size and price point to suit a wide range of the market.”

Vlok previously told Stuff houses in the original stages will range from $600,000 to over $1m, on 350-800sqm sections.

Eighty-five of these homes are complete or near completion, with 47 retirement homes underway and construction set to begin on the café, childcare and playground.

In a report prepared by Property Economics, at least 960 houses are needed to meet expected growth in Morrinsville through to 2038. Council recently adopted high growth predictions for the district to keep ahead of the already increasing interest from outside the town, coming from the under-pressure nearby Hamilton.

TOM LEE/STUFF Lockerbie Estate is attracting buyers from all over Waikato.

Council’s asset manager strategy and policy Susanne Kampshof, said any future development would need to come with infrastructure, such as roads, reserves and footpaths, as well as ensuring current infrastructure is upgraded to cater for the growth.

The latest area Lockerbie wants to develop is currently zoned ‘future residential’ in the district plan, meaning council has already made some provisions to service the expected growth in Morrinsville, Kampshop said.

An additional water bore and treatment plant for the northern side of the town and upgrades to wastewater pipes is already under way, she said.

White doesn’t believe the expansion will put pressure on the town’s infrastructure.

The developers have had a long time to get to where they are.

“If you know what you need to do by 2025 then it shouldn’t be an issue,” White said.

“We have a housing crisis in New Zealand, there’s not a lot of diversity in housing stock and growth is an opportunity to do that.

“It’s very good for affordability, in comparison to major centres. The big growth and shift from working from home practices means there’s more flexibility on where you can be based.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Residents are concerned the town’s limited supply of water will come under more pressure with further development.

The town's median house price was $879,500 in December – an increase from November’s median of $770,000.

In October 2021, the district’s median price hit a record high of $711,000, up 20.5 per cent from last year's $590,000.

While it was hard to comment on new year market trends, Morrinsville Harcourts sales consultant Danielle Callaghan said listing numbers have tripled, meaning potential buyers aren’t as hesitant as they have been.

“People around here want bigger sections. Morrinsville has always been a rural community and our town likes the room to spread out,” she said.

Callaghan expected high-density living areas would attract more people from out of town.

TOM LEE/STUFF Morrinsville’s median house price was $879,500 in December – an increase from November’s median of $770,000.

If approved, earthworks on the new extension could start at the end of the year, with the first houses being built in mid-2023.

“There is very little housing supply in Morrinsville and if additional housing is not enabled then the town cannot grow, especially to meet the housing needs of the growing employment opportunities in the area,” Vlok said.

The council encouraged people to fill in the submission form at mpdc.nz/Lockerbie to ensure councillors can consider that feedback as part of the formal process. Facebook comments will not be considered.