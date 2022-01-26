Tonga tsunami: Aucklanders fill 25 shipping containers with $1.6m of donations

Tongan families in Auckland gather at Mt Smart Stadium to donate non-perishable goods for people affected by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Auckland’s Tongan community has filled 25 shipping containers with $1.6 million worth of food and groceries for the battered island nation.

The containers were being shipped out on Wednesday night from Auckland after being blessed at Mt Smart Stadium in the morning. They were expected to reach Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital, on Monday.

Tonga was hit by a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15. Three people have been confirmed dead.

LAWRENCE SMITH A total of 25 containers will be shipped out to Tonga on Wednesday night, and will reach Nuku’alofa on Monday.

Labour’s Jenny Salesa, the MP for Panmure-Ōtāhuhu, said 21 of the containers were filled by ordinary Tongans in a family-to-family donation scheme, using 44-gallon drums.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 confirmed aboard Australian Navy vessel bound for Tonga

* Tonga tsunami: Massive community turnout for Mt Smart container donations

* Tonga tsunami: Some power and cellphone services restored five days after disaster



Four more were filled with donations from companies, and one was filled with $15,000 worth of cereals to feed Tonga’s children, as requested by the Tongan prime minister.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption on January 15 caught on camera.

“We can’t be there, but we can help from here,” Salesa said.

The shipping containers, donated by shipping company Matson which counts All Black great Sir Michael Jones among its employees, were filled within three days, with still more demand for more containers to fill from Tongans outside of Auckland.

Among the items asked for were drinking water, non-perishable food, batteries and torches.

Salesa said the shipping containers would be handed over to the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) once they got to Tonga, for distribution.

She didn’t have any indication of when the containers would be cleared by Customs on the ground, or when families would start receiving their drums.

She said New Zealand Tongans faced issues because they couldn’t send their own team to Tonga to distribute donations to the recipients.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Water, canned foods, sugar, and flour were some of the most popular foods being sent to the disaster-stricken islands.

The New Zealand Defence Force was providing contactless aid to the nation due to Covid-19 fears.

“We have a detailed list of the manifest of every single drum and food box that has gone into these containers,” Salesa said.

“Between now and the next three days, before the ship reaches Nuku’alofa, we will get in touch with our contacts in Tonga to have a voluntary team on the ground to work with the government to be able to do the distribution.”

Ash fall was the biggest health concern in Tonga following the disaster, as well as contaminated fresh water supplies and damaged crops.

Defence Force delivered supplies to the capital on the weekend, including drinking water. More supplies would arrive next week.

“The families here [in Auckland] have put their trust in us because what they’ve sent is a representation of their love to their families. We won’t rest until we see photos with their drums in their homes,” Labour MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said.

“We are just so humbled and grateful, we did not know that we would be able to fill all of these within such a short time.

“We put the call out, we were hoping people would answer, but we couldn’t predict that this would be the outpouring of love.”