Stewart Island visitor levy hike proposal, from $5 to $15, goes to council

A proposal to increase the Stewart Island visitor levy from $5 to $15 will be considered by the Southland District Council.

The council’s community and strategy committee is being asked to consider draft changes to the Stewart Island/Rakiura Visitor Levy Policy and Bylaw, which will go out for public consultation.

The draft changes include an increase in the levy from the current $5 per visitor to $15.

Stewart Island Community Board chairman Jon Spraggon said he was opposed to the levy increasing by $10 without knowing what the money would be spent on.

The community board would discuss the issue on Thursday, he said.

Southland District councillor Bruce Ford, who lives on Stewart Island, said he supported some sort of increase.

“Whatever the figure is has yet to be decided.”

The $5 levy had been in place since 2013 but had not been adjusted for inflation in that time, Ford said.

The levy was to be spent on things visitors used, such as wharves and walking tracks, he said.

Stewart Island Backpackers owner Aaron Joy also wanted detail on what the extra $10 would be spent on.

The island had been fortunate to have lots of visitors over summer, but with the Covid-19 Omicron variant potentially on the horizon, he had already had booking cancellations from nervous New Zealanders.

“It isn’t cheap for people to get over here and it’s another $10 on an air ticket or boat ticket ... they have to be careful about making rash decisions in the current climate.”

Council community partnership leader Karen Purdue said Parliament’s Empowering Act enabled the council to set and collect levies from passengers travelling to Stewart Island, to help fund services, facilities, and amenities for visitors while they were on the island.

The act was required because Stewart Island had a small resident population which was unable to fund the facilities required by the large number of short-term visitors to the island.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Stewart Island Community Board chair Jon Spraggon.

Since the levy became operative in October 2013 it had remained at $5 per visitor, but was not collected from residents or visitors under 18 years old.

Since 2013 more than $1.2 million had been collected and just over $1 million allocated for infrastructure improvements, operational costs and other island projects.

The bylaw and policy were last reviewed in 2018/2019, when the council endorsed keeping the levy at $5 until a strategic review of service delivery to Stewart Island was completed.

“As a result of the review, it has been projected the current visitor levy is unlikely to be sufficient to fund the future cost of visitor-related activities,” Purdue said.

The proposal to increase to $15 would “achieve a balance between the cost of projects scheduled for the island, and the impact of those costs on ratepayers, without negatively affecting visitor demand for the island”.

During a pre-consultation engagement with Stewart Islanders and community and stakeholders in September 2021, most respondents said they favoured an increase, though the preferred amount of the increase varied.

The council’s Community and Strategy Committee will consider recommending to the full council an increase in the levy to $15 per visitor.

If this happens and the council endorses the proposal, anyone would be able to provide feedback during a public consultation process.

Formal consultation is scheduled for March 1-31, 2022.

The committee will discuss the recommendation at its meeting on February 1.