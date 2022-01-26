Council offices closed under Omicron threat to protect staff

Here are some things you need to know about the vaccine pass.

A West Coast council has decided to close its offices to the public in light of Omicron, partly to ensure it can provide a Civil Defence response in emergencies.

The West Coast Regional Council is one of very few councils to have made the decision to shut its offices in the red setting of the Government's Covid-19 traffic light system.

Vaccine pass requirements at council offices which are open vary around the country.

Environment Canterbury’s offices are open, and it is still considering whether to require vaccine passes.

READ MORE:

* Tasman District Council brings in Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all roles

* 'We don't want to be the grinch': No to vax pass mandates at Matamata-Piako facilities

* Wellington councils introduce vaccine certificate requirements



All Greater Wellington offices are closed to the public. A spokesman said a decision on a reopening date had not yet been made, but when it did reopen vaccine passes would be mandatory.

Other regional council offices including Tasman, Otago, Auckland, Waikato and Southland are still open to the public.

Some have chosen to implement vaccine passes at their offices, while others are asking the public to maintain physical distancing and use the tracer app and masks.

George Heard/Stuff Environment Canterbury is still considering whether to require vaccine passes at its offices.

The Selwyn District Council is also requiring its staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Announcing the policy on Wednesday, it said staff would have until March 4 to get fully vaccinated.

It follows the council's decision in December to introduce a vaccine pass requirement to entered staffed facilities.

West Coast Regional Council chief executive Heather Mabin said due to the threat of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, staff were working from home while the Greymouth offices would remain closed.

Mabin said the closure was to ensure staff were protected as much as possible for their own health and well-being, and so they could provide a civil defence response in the event of an emergency.

Google Maps/Supplied The West Coast Regional Council offices in Greymouth will be closed to the public.

“The regional council has a key responsibility in responding to, and staffing an emergency operations centre or emergency coordination centre, should the region face a flood event, earthquake or other disaster.

“We can’t afford to take the risk of having our staff exposed, the council becoming a place of interest and having to isolate for an extended period of time, unavailable, should the worst happen,” she said.

Mabin said some staff would still need to be working out in the field, such as monitoring water quality, and those workers would require vaccine passes from anybody they come into contact with, she said.

“This decision will be reviewed as the situation evolves,” she said.

The move is in contrast to other West Coast councils that have different approaches.

Westland District Council is requiring vaccine passes at its offices and customer service centre, but the Grey District Council is not asking for vaccine passes at its offices.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Public locations around the country are requiring vaccine passes in the wake of the rise of Omicron.

It has also reversed an earlier decision to not ask for vaccine passes at its swimming pools.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said the council had made the decision to require vaccine passes for the safety of the staff and others who visit the facilities.

“The quickest way that we can return to more regular lives is to continue to get vaccinated or get a booster and to take care of ourselves and others if we get sick by staying home,” he said.

Environment Southland’s offices are open to the public with physical distancing restrictions, but no vaccine passes are required.

During the red traffic light setting, the Otago Regional Council’s offices in Dunedin and Queenstown are open with no vaccine pass requirement.

The Waikato Regional Council’s offices are open to all, but from February 1 will require vaccine passes.

Auckland Council offices are open to people with vaccine passes.