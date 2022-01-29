Pā Wars: Blasting at quarry blamed for partly destroying ancient village

J Swap contracting has known for years that it was quarrying near an old pa site of significance to Maori, but even after part of the site collapsed, it kept going. (Video first published January, 2022)

The J Swap contracting conglomerate has known for years that it was quarrying near an old pā site of significance to Māori, but even after part of the site collapsed, it kept blasting. National Correspondent Tony Wall and visual journalist Christel Yardley report.

This story is featured on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast. Check it out by hitting the play button below, or find it on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

On a sunny Friday in January, members of the Ngāti Huri hapū of the Raukawa iwi walked single file down a narrow ridge on overgrown farmland overlooking the Waikato River at Waotu, grief etched on their faces.

For some, this was the first time they’d seen up close the damage to an ancient pā site believed to have been caused by blasting vibrations in a quarry next to the pā, known as Pirauiti, last July.

A section of the site collapsed, sending debris tumbling down into the quarry.

That didn't stop operations – quarry owner J Swap Contracting continued blasting and excavation in the area below the pā despite pleas from iwi and stop-work notices from South Waikato District Council and Heritage New Zealand.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr Naomi Simmonds, right, greets Ruthana Begbie at Pikitu Marae before a visit to the quarry.

Just before Christmas, the council served the company with an abatement notice ordering it to stop production blasting at the quarry until it could satisfy council that the vibrations would not cause further damage.

J Swap appealed to the Environment Court, meaning an automatic stay of the notice, enabling operations to continue.

Aerial photos put into stark relief the vulnerability of the site - the quarry’s benches, or ledges, reach right to the very edge of the pā.

Christel Yardley/Stuff An aerial shot shows the slip of part of Pirauiti pÄ site, below the tree in the centre of the photograph.

Pirauiti, believed to date to the 14th or 15th centuries, was one of a network of about 13 defensive pā along the Waikato River, overlooking what is now the hydro-electric Lake Arapuni.

Whānau could look up and down the river, in effect their highway, and see who was coming. If a war party approached by waka, they would retreat into the fortified part of the pā on a rocky outcrop, virtually impenetrable from below or the sides, and signal other pā using fire, kites or pūtātara (trumpets).

Ngāti Huri consider themselves kaitiaki, or guardians, of the pā site, but they can’t easily visit it. They need the permission of property leaseholders, J Swap, to pass over the land to reach Pirauiti, which they received for the visit in January.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ngati Huri hapu members walk down a slope towards the site of Pirauiti Pa, to inspect the damage for the first time.

Until then, they’d been unable to access the site, which was traumatic.

“There is specific tikanga that we follow when we suffer loss such as this, and our kaumātua have been unable to carry that out until [the Friday visit],” says hapū member Raukahawai​ O'Connor, one of the leaders of the effort to protect pā sites in the area.

“So the feeling was one of anxiety, grief and injustice.”

Raukawa and Ngāti Huri believe the company has shown a blatant disregard for their cultural heritage.

“J Swap has refused to listen to our hapū,” Ngāti Huri representative Naomi Simmonds, an environmental consultant, said on Facebook.

“We have been met with disrespect, ignorance, lies, and underhanded comments every step of the way.”

The dispute is a textbook example of what can happen when big business comes up against tāngata whenua over issues of cultural importance.

Tension builds

It’s clear when driving along Waotu South Rd in the South Waikato district that there is anger in the community. Signs saying “protect Pirauiti” and “not 1 more pa site” have been erected in paddocks, while Pirauiti has been painted in large letters across some hay bales.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Signs have been erected on the road leading to the quarry.

Things came to a head in August last year when a farmer tipped off the iwi that part of the pā had collapsed into the quarry – which J Swap did not appear to have told anyone about.

Tension had been bubbling away since 2014, when Ngāti Huri and Raukawa located Pirauiti following an archaeological survey undertaken as part of engagement with J Swap over resource consent applications for the quarry’s expansion.

The iwi wrote to the company in July 2015, making it clear it was concerned about destruction of the newly re-discovered pā and would not support the proposed expansion.

The pā was subsequently registered with the New Zealand Archaeological Association, described as a small headland pā in good condition, featuring a causeway, pit, terrace and defensive ditch, as well as an area identified as a potential burial mound. This was significant to Ngāti Huri.

“As a defensive pā site, there will undoubtedly be bones of our tūpuna around there,” says O'Connor. “For us, you don’t mess with that kind of stuff. Where they lay, they stay.”

The Waotu quarry was established in 1957 to supply aggregate rock to construct the Arapuni Dam. It was bought by J Swap, which operates 10 quarries in Waikato, in 1986.

Today, the quarry is operated by the J Swap subsidiary Waotu Quarries, and supplies aggregate for use in roads, rail construction, concrete and farming. It provided all of the aggregate used to build the Taupō bypass, and is considered a “regionally significant” business by its owners.

O’Connor says the company wanted to chase a valuable vein of greywacke that goes under Pirauiti, and came to the hapu’s marae, Pikitu, in 2014 seeking support. Things did not get off to a good start.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kaumatua Ruthana Begbie, second from left, with her granddaughter K'lee Begbie, left, and Raukahawai O'Connor with her daughter, Saoirse, by the entrance to the quarry.

“They showed up, we had a pōwhiri (welcoming), they came on [to the marae] and they brought a box of beer.

“I think they thought we would go, ‘OK, give us some money and we’ll say yes’. We said ‘no ... you can't go there – that site has massive significance’.”

O’Connor says a J Swap director indicated they could have just gone ahead without consultation.

“He actually said to a room full of us, ‘we could just blast this site and you wouldn't even know’.

“He's right, the quarry is tucked away at the back of Waotu ... nobody has eyes on it.”

Stuff repeatedly sought comment from J Swap, a family-owned business. Lewis Swap, a director of Waotu Quarries as well as J Swap Contracting, said “I’m not dealing with it at this stage”, referring inquiries to his nephew, Stephen Swap, a director of the parent company.

“It’s political at the moment, so I don’t think he’ll be telling you too much,” Lewis Swap says.

Stephen Swap said by text message: “We have no comment.”

Over the years, the company has engaged with iwi by email and at hui, reassuring whānau that its activities would not impact the pā and agreeing to investigate alternatives.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The quarry as viewed from the pa site.

In 2017, Lewis Swap sent a letter saying that although quarrying had occurred adjacent to Pirauiti, “the works are not causing any instability of the pā site. You have my assurance that we will not encroach on the buffer zone or undermine Pirauiti Pā ... while we are in discussion regarding a suitable way forward”.

Waotu Quarries ended up buying a neighbouring farm for its planned expansion, telling the Waikato Regional Council in a revised resource consent application in 2020 that it “no longer seeks consent for the expansion of the quarry in this area of the Pā”.

(While the consent application is being considered, the quarry is legally operating on old consents issued in 2000.)

Ngāti Huri prepared an 82-page Cultural Impact Assessment for the council, which made it clear the very existence of the quarry was a “source of deep mamae (hurt), this is felt inter-generationally”.

“The proposal as it stands, whilst stating that it ‘avoids’ the Piruaiti pā site, fails to account for the wider cultural landscape and the impact that the proposal will have on the interconnectivity between Pā,” the report said. “The fact that the Quarry is unwilling to acknowledge the wider cultural landscape demonstrates the narrow view that they take on the impacts of their activity.”

J Swap said it would respond to the report, but is yet to do so.

Disaster

Around July 18, 2021, disaster struck – a slope failure on the highest slope forming the northern batter of the quarry caused extensive damage to Pirauiti.

According to the abatement notice later served by the district council, this was not disclosed to interested parties – iwi and council only found out a couple of weeks later when called by a concerned neighbour.

Asked for an explanation by council, the company played down the damage, saying that two trees and some “blocky material” had come away during heavy rain and wind and claiming "the pā is clearly intact”.

That was not the case.

A site visit in October by iwi cultural experts and archaeologists from Heritage NZ found that the slope failure had destroyed part of the southern end of the pā near the defensive ditch. Large tension cracks had opened up and the area around the cracks had dropped by about 30cm.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hapu member Anaru Begbie points out the area of the slip to whanau.

J Swap's geotechnical engineers said the slip happened in a “high intensity rain event”, but an independent engineering firm said poor quarrying practices were to blame.

“While the eventual slope failure occurred during a period of rainfall, in our opinion the catalyst for the failure was an undesigned slope, cut too steeply immediately adjacent to the pā site without an adequate buffer or setback,” their report said.

“Further, a lack of benching in the final slope beneath the pā site significantly limits the ability to remediate the instability.”

The abatement notice states that after the slope failure, J Swap continued to carry out excavation works and blasting, causing vibration close to Pirauiti. A site visit on October 26 by council and iwi representatives observed quarrying was still taking place in the lower slopes beneath the pā.

“Work has continued despite letters requesting them to cease work being sent by Heritage NZ ... and a letter from [council],” the notice says.

In a response by Dudley Clemens, J Swap’s environmental manager, it was clear the company did not believe it was responsible for the slip.

“Until further detailed reports are received and on the basis of expert advice, Waotu Quarries Ltd will continue operations beyond the existing rock trap bund,” Clemens wrote.

“If Heritage New Zealand and South Waikato District Council has evidence to prove quarrying activity is linked to the slip, please supply … to us.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The name of the pa has been painted on hay bales nearby.

Clemens added that it was important work could continue, “given how significant Waoutu Quarry is regionally, being the only small quarry in the South Waikato District”.

Heritage NZ sent a further letter, asking the company to immediately cease all quarrying and blasting in the slopes below the pā.

J Swap agreed to stop works in the area within the rock trap and bund in the lower slopes below the pā, saying it considered that complied with the request.

But the abatement notice says that the area of risk was not limited to the area described by J Swap, and that an area of instability around one of the tension cracks was at risk of “imminent failure”.

Blasting vibration would likely result in further damage to the pā, the notice says.

The notice says blasting can only recommence once J Swap proves that it will not cause further damage, and trial blasts would be needed, away from the pā site.

Patrick McHardy, an enforcement officer with the council, said in the notice: “In my opinion, the continuation of production blasting in all areas, and ground excavation above the rock trap on the northern batter slope of the quarry, will compromise the structural integrity of the Pirauiti Pa site and is .. likely to be offensive or objectionable to such an extent that it is likely to have an adverse effect on the environment.”

Because J Swap has appealed, it is able to continue operations for now. There has been talk of buttressing the pā site in stages, but nothing has been decided.

Raukahawai O’Connor says Ngāti Huri has been frustrated by what it sees as a lack of action by the district and regional councils over the years, which has effectively enabled J Swap to destroy part of the pā.

“Since 2014 we have told them, ‘you have to stop, you’re going to collapse our pā site’. Continually our messaging was the same - ‘you have to stop, you’re going to collapse it’, and in July last year they collapsed it.”

She says the process has also exposed a lack of “teeth” from organisations such as Heritage NZ, which does not have the power to stop the quarrying.

Ben Pick, a manager with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, says it’s unlawful for any person to modify or destroy an archaeological site without prior authority, and there are “substantial penalties” for doing so.

The agency is investigating the damage to Pirauiti, he says, and can’t comment on whether it might prosecute.

The South Waikato District Council denies it has been slow to take action. A spokesperson says the council has been working with J Swap and iwi for several years on a new resource consent for the quarry and a change to the district plan to protect culturally significant sites.

The council is “deeply concerned” about the damage to Pirauiti and the distress it has caused iwi, the spokesperson says.

“We recognise the importance of wāhi tapu. Council’s view ... is that the damage ... is objectionable and offensive.”

Weekly monitoring of the site has shown that J Swap has stopped quarrying in the vicinity of the pā.

The parties are waiting on a date for Environment Court-assisted mediation, the spokesperson says, and in the meantime discussions with J Swap and iwi continue, as does site monitoring.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Members of Ngati Huri near the pa site on a recent visit to view damage.

Naomi Simmonds says until J Swap “takes some time to realise what they've done” the iwi is not interested in engaging over the future of the quarry.

“There’s been no apology, no acknowledgement on their part, all they’ve said to us is, ‘we didn't realise the extent of the slip’. They’re trying to maintain it wasn’t their fault.”

O’Connor says Ngāti Huri wants all blasting to stop until a remediation plan can be implemented. The hāpu is also concerned about potential damage to an even more significant pā site, Piraunui, on the southern boundary of the quarry.

“Our priority is to protect our wāhi tapu. We will work with anybody who is prepared to support that kaupapa and whose beliefs align with ours.

“We will carry this on, we will fight this forever, because we’re here forever.”