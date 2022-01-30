'It will be bedlam': Supermarket workers fear the impact of Omicron

Omicron is having a huge impact on supply chains in New South Wales, from producers and truck drivers to supermarket staff.

Supermarket workers say food retailers are woefully underprepared for the Omicron outbreak in the face of short staffing, increased workloads and burnout.

Mary* has worked for a Waikato Countdown’s online shopping department for two years.

She says the pressure on staff has been building since the pandemic started - and with Omicron cases on the rise, many are now reaching their breaking point.

“The impacts will be monumentally huge. Terrifying.

“As soon as it hits, it will be bedlam, quite frankly. And yeah, we will run out of stuff and the shelves will be empty,” Mary said.

Kathy*, who works at another Waikato supermarket and is also a union rep, said there was “no way” supermarkets were prepared for Omicron.

“They should have got prepared way before lockdowns, but they are losing a lot of staff because of the fears they have and the way they have been treated throughout the pandemic.”

In Australia, Omicron has caused significant issues at supermarkets. Many have experienced empty aisles due to a lack of staff to drive goods to stores or pack shelves, as thousands stay home sick or in self-isolation.

Mary, who was already working up to five extra hours a day in overtime due to workload, said she feared the same thing would happen here.

“We're hugely, hugely at risk.

“You’ll call us heroes for a couple of months, but you won’t treat us like heroes. The working conditions we are under are breaking us.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A Countdown worker says pandemic working conditions are ‘breaking’ them.

Customer aggression was also contributing to the strain staff were feeling, Mary said, with many dealing with “totally privileged people” who didn’t think about how their actions were affecting others while not following mask and social distancing rules.

“That's truly disappointing and a reflection of their morals; it's entirely disrespectful.”

These problems aren’t isolated, with Wellington supermarket workers experiencing the same issues.

Justin*, who works in the produce department of a Countdown in the region, said a lack of staff meant supermarkets didn’t have the capacity in place to deal with panic-buying triggered by Omicron.

The way the business was run also didn’t allow for much redundancy when people were sick with usual ailments like the flu, he said.

“And here we have this extremely infectious disease, combined with the number of people that we do come into contact with. A lot of our staff will be getting sick.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Panic-buying of toilet paper was evident at Countdown Greenlane in Auckland.

“I don't think that we’ll be able to cope. It will be a huge problem.”

The mental health of many of his co-workers had suffered so much many were looking at quitting, Justin said.

“'I’m seeing people showing signs of stress and if they're not breaking down at work, then I'll hear about them breaking down at home.”

Countdown director of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said the supermarket giant has been preparing “as much as possible” for Omicron since the beginning of December.

It has done this by shoring up supply chains and actively recruiting more staff to ensure it could manage large-scale absenteeism, Hannifin said.

“At the centre of this planning is the health and safety of our team - they are the heart of our business and my firm priority is looking after them and their well-being.“

However, Mary said the supermarket needed to do more to reduce the burden staff were under, including restricting windows for online shopping, reducing the number of people allowed in stores, and “more security guards to really drum it into people to follow the damn law”.

SUPPLIED Countdown's Kiri Hannifin says the supermarket chain is preparing ‘as much as possible’ for Omicron.

Kathy said supermarket employees didn’t need thanks - they needed a pay rise.

“We haven’t been recognised. A box of chocolates or a gift card ain't good enough, it's not going to save us, and it's not something we can live on.”

In August, Foodstuffs and Countdown gave essential staff a temporary 10 per cent pay boost for working through the recent level 4 lockdown. This was then rolled back once Covid-19 restrictions eased.

First Union national retail organiser Ben Peterson said problems were being reported from all the large supermarket chains.

“Companies are trying to get less people to do more and more work until it pushes people to the edge.”

“A lot of people who have been in the industry for a long time are not wanting to do it any more. It's really reaching a breaking point.”

Supplied First Union organiser Ben Peterson says supermarket workers were seen as ‘disposable’ for a long time.

Supermarket employees had been seen as “disposable, bottom-of-the-barrel workers” for a long time, but that was changing as people had come to realise their importance during the pandemic.

“If it's an essential work you need to pay people well. And paying people well is part of the societal change towards respecting those people.”

* Stuff renamed all supermarket workers to protect their employment.