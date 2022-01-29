Pregnant Kiwi journalist promised safety by Taliban after being declined emergency MIQ spot

Former NZ army officer Ellen Nelson has been lobbying the government on behalf of families who assisted the New Zealand Defence Force in Afghanistan and are living in fear since the Taliban takeover.(Video first published October 2021)

A pregnant New Zealand journalist promised safe refuge in Afghanistan after failing to be granted an MIQ spot has had people offer to transfer their spots to her.

Charlotte Bellis says she had no choice but to ask the Taliban regime for help after being told she didn't qualify for an emergency MIQ spot. Since Bellis’ predicament came to light on Saturday, she’d heard that people have volunteered to transfer their MIQ bookings to her – but it’s not allowed.

“I want to know what more the government wants from me to convince them I need help. If they were in my shoes what would they do?”

Based in Doha, Qatar, Bellis made international headlines in September last year when she questioned the Taliban as to how they’d ensure the rights of women and girls following the fall of Kabul.

READ MORE:

* Evacuation Kabul: Further 11 Kiwis retrieved from Afghanistan in Qatar flight

* Former guard at New Zealand base shot dead by Taliban

* Taliban orders fighters to leave homes taken over as group seized control of Afghanistan



A week after that press conference she discovered she was pregnant, which is illegal in Qatar if you’re unmarried. Her photographer partner Jim Huylebroek was stuck in Kabul. The pair made a plan to keep the pregnancy a secret until Bellis was out of Qatar.

Her MIQ application was rejected initially so, with their daughter due in May, the pair flew to Huylebroek's home country Belgium where Bellis tried repeatedly for an MIQ spot through New Zealand’s lottery.

Then the Government announced MIQ would end for NZers in February, and foreigners in April, meaning they could both get back in time for the birth.

Unable to legally remain in Belgium, Bellis organised a meeting with senior Taliban contacts who told her she could safely return to Kabul.

SUPPLIED Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis has been broadcasting from Afghanistan for the television network Al Jazeera.

“The last thing I needed was to go to Afghanistan and be showing and unmarried and get in hot water. I thought it would be prudent to feel them out and get their feedback.

“I was really nervous ...and they just said “we’re really happy for you, sorry you're in this situation...tell people you're married if you’re asked and if it escalates call us, and you’ll be fine.’

“It did give us some peace of mind if we do go there and keep a low profile.”

After the reopening dates were delayed the pair applied for emergency MIQ spots. They provided letters from NZ specialists confirming the dangers of giving birth in Afghanistan. It’s a country where The United Nations estimates an extra 58,000 women will die during childbirth by 2025 because of the dire state of maternity care.

Their applications were rejected on January 24. Among the reasons cited was their planned departure date was in more than 14 days, and the claim she was not returning for a "scheduled medical treatment".

On Saturday Bellis said there was an element of fear, but mainly she feels like she’s in a fight.

“It’s a continuance of what can we do and how can we make this better not just for ourselves but for others in this situation.”

The pair are still waiting to hear if they’ll get emergency spots in time for the birth of their baby.

SUPPLIED Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis had been broadcasting from Afghanistan for the television network Al Jazeera.

“We want to be out by 30 weeks at the latest because the state of neonatal care in Afghanistan is fairly non-existent, and I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if she came early and didn’t survive.”

Head of MIQ Chris Bunny told the New Zealand Herald that Bellis applied for an emergency voucher on January 24. Bunny said the date she requested of February 27 was not within the 14-day window required for an emergency allocation.

"She received a response deactivating the application and inviting her to reapply within the 14-day window, and to contact MIQ if she intended to change her flights to return to New Zealand earlier," Bunny said.

"We have not received any subsequent confirmation that Ms Bellis intends to bring her flights forward."

He said pregnancy was "not considered an emergency under the emergency allocation criteria", but added "certain conditions during pregnancy may mean that the high bar for an emergency is met".

Category 1a could apply to someone who is pregnant if they require access to time-critical medical treatment which has been scheduled in New Zealand and is unavailable or inaccessible in their current location.

Another category allowed people to urgently return to New Zealand to provide critical care for a dependant (ie their spouse/partner who is pregnant). To meet the 'critical care' requirement, the situation must be very serious, with no one else in a position to assist.