Two services divided by a locked door: how churches are adapting to worshipping under a red light

At Nelson's Christ Church Cathedral, services are limited to vaccine pass holders only.

Vicar Glen Ashworth is making some changes at Nativity Church Blenheim.

Until now, the church has run separate Sunday services for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. However, after this weekend, it will drop its vaccine-pass only service, in a bid to have their remaining service an inclusive one.

This way, they’re still able to welcome people off the street, although they’ll reluctantly have to turn people away when they hit their limit.

In a show of unity, a number of vaccinated parishioners have been attending the non-vaccine pass service, Ashworth says.

“They are purposely going to non-vaccine pass services because they don’t want to see us divided.”

READ MORE:

* Unvaccinated banned from tertiary campuses, but online study an option

* Timaru churches adapt to vaccine pass requirements

* Services for the vaxxed and the unvaxxed: Marlborough churches plan for orange



At a Nelson Open Brethren church, parents drop their children at one entrance, then head around to the other side of the building for their own.

By holding two concurrent services for young and old, with a locked door in between, the large church can continue to operate under the red light framework.

The church has operated this way before, during Covid-19 alert level 3 lockdowns, when only 100 could gather, one of its parishioners says.

However, services are for vaccine pass-carriers only: the unvaccinated can join in online, or worship in each other’s homes, she says.

While the worshipper understands why church leaders are choosing to operate this way, the division is anathema to what she says are her church’s principles.

CHRIS SKELTON The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa hosted a mobile vaccine clinic for the Pasifika community in the city. (First published September 5, 2021)

“I struggle with the division, and I think it’s a pain. I have friends who aren't vaxxed, they can't come to church with me.

“It’s put a lot of people on the outside.”

Last year, a Māngere, Auckland, church became the centre of a cluster linked to 386 Covid cases following a large prize giving event.

Blenheim’s Nativity Church had encouraged parishioners to meet in each other's homes in small groups, with the host determining whether attendees were vaccinated or not.

Says Glen Ashworth, “We understand some people won’t be comfortable with [attending a non-vaccinated event] and need to take precautions.”

While Ashworth says the management team “felt comfortable with our theological stance”, the division went against the unity the church preached and there has been some negative feedback.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson Bishop, Reverend Steve Maina, pictured here with wife Watiri, says the conversation around Covid has changed. (File photo.)

“It doesn’t sit easy, there's been some anxiety around people’s responses.”

Nelson Bishop, Reverend Steve Maina, says with case numbers tipped to rise, he'd noticed a change in the conversation.

“The main motivation is not trying to stay within the numbers, which has been the case in the past. It’s an awareness of, Covid is in the community, how do we protect our people? Even if we can gather under the guidelines, we might choose not to, to protect our people.”

At Nelson's Christ Church Cathedral, services are limited to vaccine pass holders only, Maina says.

“We had planned to have non-vaccinated services in the new year, but we will need to rethink.”

Instead, the church would look at having smaller groups providing pastoral care, or refer people to smaller churches not requiring vaccine passes.

When Omicron hits, the church will step in, whether you’re vaccinated or not, he says.

“We will make sure nobody will be unsupported. Checking in with people, helping with shopping. Not thinking about vaxxed and unvaxxed, but that Covid is in the community, people will be isolated.”