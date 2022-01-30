Car seen 'driving erratically' before rolling on Nelson's Coastal Highway

A car has rolled after hitting a bank on Nelson’s Coastal Highway near Mapua. (File photo.)

A car that rolled on Nelson’s Coastal Highway was seen driving erratically shortly before the accident.

Police, ambulance and rescue helicopter services attended the accident just outside Mapua where the Coastal Highway meets Bronte Rd, after being alerted just before 4pm on Saturday.

The car, which had a single occupant, hit a bank and then overturned, a police spokesman said.

Before the accident, police were informed the car was "driving erratically on Coastal Highway,” he said.

The driver was taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance, and later airlifted to Wellington Hospital in critical condition, the spokesman said.

The road was briefly closed after the accident, before opening one lane with traffic management.