Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis offered asylum by another country, but no help yet from New Zealand

Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis in Afghanistan, where she is reporting for television network Al Jazeera.

A Kiwi journalist in Afghanistan, seeking an emergency MIQ spot to get home in time for the birth of her child, is no closer to returning home.

Charlotte Bellis is an independent journalist, formerly of Al Jazeera English, based in Doha, Qatar. She made headlines herself for her reporting on the ground in Kabul as Taliban forces took back Afghanistan last year.

Speaking to RNZ on Sunday morning, Bellis said it felt like “such a breach of trust” to not be allowed back into her home country.

“It’s really sad. I’ve been so proud for so long of being a New Zealander ... we look after each other, we’re empathetic, we get stuff done. This just feels like such a breach of trust. I’m one of your people, and I need help.”

She said she had received an offer of asylum from another government on Sunday morning, but didn’t say which one.

When the Government announced MIQ would end for NZers in February, and foreigners in April, it meant Bellis and her photographer partner Jim Huylebroek could both get back to New Zealand in time for the birth without a spot in MIQ.

They decided to keep the pregnancy a secret until Bellis was safely out of Qatar, as being pregnant is illegal for unmarried women. But soon after, New Zealand’s reopening dates were delayed.

They flew to Huylebroek's home country Belgium, and tried for a spot in MIQ, but were unsuccessful, despite providing 59 documents of evidence – everything from ultrasounds to letters from New Zealand doctors about the consequences of stress on babies, bank statements, and proof of her resignation from her job with Al Jazeera.

Their applications were rejected by Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which runs MIQ, on January 24. Among the reasons cited was the couple’s planned departure date was in more than 14 days, and the claim she was not returning for a "scheduled medical treatment".

Unable to legally remain in Belgium, Bellis spoke with senior Taliban contacts who assured her of her safety, and returned to Afghanistan.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis formerly broadcast from Afghanistan for the television network Al Jazeera.

Since going public with her story, people have offered to transfer their spots to her, but that is not allowed under the current rules.

Bellis told RNZ she didn’t feel as though she could approach her employer at the time, Al Jazeera. “It is illegal, and Al Jazeera is owned by the Government.”

“I know of other western women who have been in this situation and had their assets seized, been deported... there’s women in prison giving birth, and it wasn't something I was willing to play around with.”

As an Anglican, she called the Catholic Church to see if she and Huylebroek could get married, but was told there was a 6-month wait.

When asked if she was safe, her reply was: “I don’t know, to be honest. It's not set in stone that we are safe, and that every person in power of the Taliban is going to feel the same way as the guys we talked to.”

“I wouldn't be able to live with myself if she came early and I was still here, and they wrapped her in a blanket and said a prayer and said, you know, “Let’s pray for her,”, Bellis said. “It would be awful.”

New Zealand-born British journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton called it “unimaginable cruelty from Jacinda Ardern in her hermit kingdom” on Twitter, and Australian journalist and television presenter Laura Jayes said: “How can Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins allow this happen? If New Zealand won’t look after Charlotte Bellis, can Australia?”

MBIE has been approached for comment.