Rescue helicopter attends to injured trampers and car accident

Injured trampers and medical events meant a busy weekend for Nelson’s rescue helicopter crew.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Barry McAuliffe said two trampers were picked up over the weekend.

At 7.45pm on Saturday, the chopper picked up a tramper on the Heaphy Track who had sustained burns from boiling water, McAuliffe said. The tramper was located halfway between the Kohaihai trailhead and Heaphy Hut, he said.

On Sunday at 8.37am, the crew responded to a personal locator beacon, picking up another tramper from Top Misery Hut. The back country hut is located at an altitude of 1170 metres in the Leatham Conservation Area in South Marlborough.

The man, who had leg injuries, was flown to Nelson Hospital, McAuliffe said.

The crew also responded to medical incidents in Golden Bay and the Marlborough Sounds, as well as a car accident outside Māpua on Saturday afternoon.