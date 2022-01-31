Future of Wellington community pool uncertain, but extended summer season on the cards

Khandallah Pool is teasured by the local community, but its future is uncertain as failing pipes and earthquake-prone buildings post a problem. Pictured: Lucas Nisbet and son Wolf, 4. (File photo)

The future of Wellington’s second-oldest public swimming pool is up for debate because Khandallah Pool is suffering from ageing pipes, earthquake-prone changing rooms and a leaky tank.

Khandallah Pool, one of seven Wellington City Council pools, is 96 years old and showing its age. A report to be tabled at a council meeting this week will begin the process of deciding whether it’s maintained, improved, or removed completely.

Between $4.8 million and $8.1m would be required to maintain or increase the level of service of the pool beyond 2030, the deadline for fixing or demolishing the earthquake-prone buildings onsite.

The pool is open from the start of December until early March, from 11am until 7pm daily. A petition in 2021 asked that the season be extended through to Easter.

READ MORE:

* Wellington today, September 21: Seal visits Whairepo Lagoon for lunchtime; fears Hutt maternity crisis worse

* Concerns flow over Water Services Bill potential effects for rural supplies

* Dad banned from pool after making son swim two hours, non-stop



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Craig Dawick and daughter Izabella, 10, enjoy a dip at Khandallah Pool in January. (File photo)

Visitors have declined in the last decade, linked to the development of shallow play areas at the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre, Keith Spry pool and opening of Te Rauparaha Arena.

In the summer of 1998/99 there were 45,253 visits, compared with only 7,444 visits in 2016/17. In the years since 2009, its use declined more than 50 per cent, and it costs the council $130,000 a year to run.

To extend the season would cost estimated to cost between $25,000 and $41,000 depending on how late Easter occurs. An Australasia-wide shortage of lifeguards would also make this difficult.

However, a trial of two extra weekends in March will be carried out this year.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Khandallah pool hosts the annual Dogs in Togs day when, on the last weekend of the pool’s season, it is opened up to dogs for a paddle. (File photo)

A budget of $1.1m was set aside as a placeholder budget in the council’s Long-Term Plan for an upgrade to the pool and park entrance in 2023/24. This will not be enough to carry out any of the options.

To get the pool through to 2030, council officers suggest replacing the roof and repainting the interior of the women’s changing room, repainting the pool tank, replacing the fence, a new drinking fountain with dog bowl, and two electric barbecues – work that can be completed without needing building consent, costing $260,000.

In the long term, more work is needed. The office and women’s changing room, and the pump/filter house are earthquake-prone buildings. The existing pool tank supply pipes contain asbestos, and while they’re still in working order, they would need replacing during redevelopment, along with the ageing filtration plant.

The pool tank is 60 years old, and has some leaks. The conditions of the foundations under the pool tank are unknown. The site itself has accessibility issues for disabled visitors, and there is limited car parking.

It is the only council pool not yet upgraded to create its own on site 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution using salt, and is still treated using a liquid 15 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution.

When supply chain issues affected deliveries in December 2021, products used at other pool sites could not be used at Khandallah Pool, forcing the pool to close on a scorcher of a day.

Supplied Khandallah pool closes on one of Wellington's hottest days of the summer.

Pool water is dechlorinated and emptied into Waitohi Stream nearby. Best practice would be to discharge it into the sewerage network.

Wharangi/Onslow-Western ward councillor Diane Calvert said she’d like to see option 2 undertaken, and they would find money in the budget to cover it.

Declining visitor numbers were caused by a decline in quality of the pool, she said. From discussions with her community, she thought they would be willing to help fundraise to give it a revamp.

Some of the objections put forward didn’t line up with council’s wider goals: A lack of car parking shouldn’t be a deal-breaker when the council wanted more people to use active or public transport – and the pool is close to bus stops and a train line.

As the council’s last outdoor swimming pool in a park setting, it needed preserving, Calvert said. “If a council can’t keep a swimming pool running, what can it do?”

Option 1: Maintain level of service, at a cost of $4.75m

Keep pool

Buildings demolished and rebuilt

New pipes

Pool discharge piped to sewer network

Extra $300,000 needed for yearly operating budget

Option 2: Increase level of service, costing $8.05m

All the work detailed above, plus;

Full rebuild of pool

Reverse current layout, with an entrance directly off the car park, deep and shallow ends reversed, splash pad moved near new entrance

Heated middle section of pool with built-in spa

Deep cold water section and bombing platform

Season adjusted in line with Thorndon Summer Pool (end of October to early April)

Increase entry cost

Extra $600,000 needed for yearly operation

Option 3: Change type of service, costing $2.43m