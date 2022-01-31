Journalist Charlotte Bellis asked to apply for emergency MIQ under new category

Charlotte Bellis is trying to return to New Zealand to give birth.

An offer to apply for a new emergency MIQ allocation under a different category misses the point and shows the system is “bogged down in technicalities”, Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis says.

On Sunday, Bellis, who is pregnant and attempting to come back to New Zealand from Afghanistan with partner Jim Huylebroek, was contacted by MIQ officials offering her the chance to apply for an emergency spot under the category (1a(iii)).

The category is for New Zealand citizens and residents who are in a location or situation where there is a serious risk to their safety and their only option is to return to New Zealand.

Last week, Bellis, an independent journalist formerly of Al Jazeera English, had applied for an emergency spot, after failing to gain a room through the MIQ lottery system.

She requested a spot using category 1a(i), which applies to citizens or residents requiring access to time-critical medical treatment for the applicant or their dependant, scheduled in New Zealand and unavailable or inaccessible in their current location.

Speaking from Kabul on Monday morning, Bellis said while she was not disregarding the offer of help from MBIE, applying under the new category would have consequences.

“There are consequences to it in terms of they are saying there is a serious risk to our safety, but we’ve just gone on the record saying the Taliban welcomed us and said you're safe to come on in. So that would seem insincere.”

Jim Huylebroek/Supplied Bellis applied for an emergency spot, after failing to gain a room through the MIQ lottery system.

It would show there were still limited to no pathways for pregnant women to come home, she said.

“If I just say okay, fine throw me in the risk to safety category, what does that say to other pregnant women who are in Kiwis who are in South Sudan or El Salvador or somewhere else? I mean, that's essentially saying like, you don't have a pathway home.”

Bellis said she was weary to apply under the new category, as it “absconds” the Government of liability.

“Our circumstances haven't changed,” she said. “Why are you getting bogged down in technicalities?”

RNZ Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms. (Video first published on January 22, 2022)

Bellis said she would publicly share both the letter she received from MIQ and a response letter from their lawyer, once it had been written.

“The fact that we are even talking about clauses 1a(i) and 1a(iii) ... and you've let in dozens of female foreign cricket players for the Women's Cricket World Cup through a back door. The ethics aren't holding up and the logic around it isn't holding up,” she said.

An email from a generic account, with “no human attached to it” had been stark in comparison to the other offers of help she had received, she said, including from another country, in which both she and Huylebroek are not citizens.

Jim Huylebroek/Supplied Bellis and her partner, Jim Huylebroek, are expecting their first child.

Bellis said the country’s officials had asked her not to reveal what country it was.

“I want to hear from them [the Government] how they justify the ethics around putting pregnant New Zealand women through the wringer saying they don't meet the threshold whilst letting in foreign entertainers athletes and TV crews through a back door.”

Bellis said her lawyer had represented 30 pregnant women attempting to gain MIQ spots, eight of which had gone to court. Just prior to the court date, the women were offered MIQ allocation, she said.

“There's no acceptance of liability or improvement of the system.”

SUPPLIED Bellis had been broadcasting from Afghanistan for the television network Al Jazeera.

MIQ head Chris Bunny said MIQ was sympathetic to the difficult circumstances many New Zealanders were experiencing due to the global pandemic.

The date Bellis had requested was not within the 14-day window required for an emergency allocation and the travel must be time-critical to fit within the emergency allocation category.

“So she did not meet the criteria. She received a response inviting her to reapply within the 14-day window, and to contact MIQ if she intended to change her flights to return to New Zealand earlier,” Bunny said.

“Our emergency allocation team keep a close eye on applications, and Charlotte's location of Afghanistan came to their attention. Shortly after her application was received the team contacted Charlotte to provide her with additional information should she choose to change her flights. This is an example of the team being helpful to New Zealanders who are in distressing situations.”