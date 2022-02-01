Leafy Christchurch street besieged by bird poo pleads council for help

Residents in Dudley St are fed up at thousands of starlings roosting in oak trees on their street. Their houses, cars and footpaths are always covered in bird poo.

Residents in a tree-lined Christchurch street are fed up with a daily coating of bird poo that covers their homes, driveways, footpaths and fences.

Every day in summer, Nick and Becca Hughes​ and their neighbours in Dudley St, Richmond, are besieged by thousands of starlings nesting in big oak trees outside their homes.

As the years went by, the trees have got bigger, the number of birds has increased and so has the amount of droppings.

The couple love the trees and do not want to see them go, but they are concerned the poo poses a serious health risk to their young children and themselves, and want Christchurch City Council to acknowledge the issue and do something about it.

Becca Hughes said she runs to and from her car to avoid being hit by falling poo. She even avoids emptying the mailbox and often does it from the safety of her car.

Nick Hughes washes the house down most weekends and has to clean their deck each day. They want to paint the house, but do not see the point.

Their two cars, parked up the drive, look abandoned and unloved, covered in droppings, yet it has only been a few days since they were last washed.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Nick Hughes is fed up at the poo left behind from thousands of nesting starlings.

The couple’s two young children, aged two and one, cannot go outside without putting shoes on, otherwise their feet get coated in droppings.

“We chose to raise our kids here thinking they could run around barefoot in the garden,” Becca Hughes said.

When they get back from a walk they have to wash down the pram and their child’s bike.

“They love to explore and get out on the bike, but the tyres get covered in it.”

Supplied Nick and Becca Hughes want to paint their house, but they do not see the point when starling poo coats their house every day of the summer.

They also have to deal with the smell, which is so pungent it prevents them from opening their windows on some days.

“The stench is so bad,” Nick Hughes said.

The starlings nest in the trees from November through to March.

Residents have tried to prevent the birds from nesting in the trees by banging pots with spoons.

The Hughes even have a fake owl positioned on the corner of their house to scare the birds away. Yet none of these acts of desperation have worked.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The oak trees tower high over Nick and Becca Hughes’ Richmond house.

They have been trying to get the council to take action for about two years, and want the authority to do testing to determine if there is a health risk and perhaps maybe clean the road and footpath.

Becca Hughes said the council cleared the leaves away in the autumn because they presumably deemed that a physical hazard, so wondered if they could not also clear away the droppings at the same time.

Richmond Residents’ Association committee member David Duffy​ said he wrote a report to the council two years ago following a meeting of about eight concerned residents.

The report outlined the issues and possible solutions, including trimming the trees, but Duffy said little action had been taken by the council since then.

There was a belief the issue had been exacerbated by a lack of council maintenance on the trees, he said.

Some residents had lived in the street for more than 40 years when the trees were much smaller and nesting birds were not an issue. They said the excessive bird poo had become worse in recent years.

Council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said the issue was originally raised in early 2020.

Advice at the time from the council’s ornithologist was that although starlings may be considered a nuisance species, it was not a biodiversity issue.

“Starlings are not a bird that the council has responsibility to manage,” Thomas said.

Pest expert Jeremy McCalla​, of MCC Property Services, said starlings could be difficult to control because there were usually a lot of them, and they were tenacious.

They return to the same nesting spot each year, and McCalla said trimming the trees probably would not reduce numbers because they would find spots to nest on nearby houses.

He said the droppings were highly acidic, eating into paint, and could also pose a health risk if ingested.