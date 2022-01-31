MBIE considered new pregnancy emergency MIQ allocation criteria, decided against making changes

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms. (Video first published on January 22, 2022)

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) considered making changes to emergency MIQ allocation categories for expectant parents in October but decided against it.

It comes as Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis was rejected for an emergency room allocation, when attempting to travel back to New Zealand with her partner for the birth of their first child.

In October, media attention and High Court action relating to expectant parents attempting to get emergency MIQ allocation prompted political involvement, including Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins seeking advice on what changes could be made, or if a new category needed to be established.

On Monday, head of MIQ Chris Bunny said MBIE had looked into how it considers applications relating to pregnancy within emergency allocations.

Changes to emergency MIQ allocation for pregnant women and their partners were considered by MBIE. (File photo).

“It was decided to not make any changes to existing categories in relation to pregnancy, instead it was agreed assessors and decision-makers would include consideration of the unborn child when assessing and making decisions where pregnancy is part of the emergency application,” he said.

“Pregnancy in and of itself is not considered an emergency under the emergency allocation criteria, but certain conditions during pregnancy may mean that the high bar for an emergency is met.”

Bunny said MIQ is “sympathetic to the difficult circumstances many New Zealanders are experiencing due to the global pandemic”.

“We work hard to ensure everyone is treated fairly,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, Hipkins said he wanted to be clear there were places in MIQ for people with special circumstances like Bellis.

“No one’s saying there is not,” he said.

Jim Huylebroek/Supplied Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis had her initial application for an emergency MIQ allocation denied.

“I understand she wanted to return on a specific date and that officials reached out to her for more information shortly after looking at her application. The emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days. Ms Bellis indicated she did not intend to travel until the end of February and has been encouraged by MIQ to consider moving her plans forward.”

Bellis, an independent journalist formerly of Al Jazeera English, currently in Kabul, said her application was declined and then deactivated.

She was then promised safe refuge in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Jim Huylebroek/Supplied Charlotte Bellis is an independent journalist formerly of Al Jazeera English.

On Sunday, MIQ officials offered Bellis the opportunity to reapply in the emergency MIQ category for citizens and residents who are in a location or situation where there is a serious risk to their safety and their only option is to return to New Zealand.

Hipkins said Bellis had been offered New Zealand consular assistance twice since she returned to Afghanistan in early December but didn’t respond.

“Again, I encourage her to take up any offers of assistance,” he said.

“While MIQ has had to make some difficult choices, I don’t want us to lose sight of the reason MIQ was set up in the first place. It has served New Zealand exceptionally well, saved lives and hospital admissions, and kept our health system from being swamped, unlike the situation in many other countries,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there were places in MIQ for people with special circumstances.

Changes to the border will be announced soon, Hipkins said.

“The emergency allocation criteria cater for a wide range of scenarios which can include specifically for an expectant mother or bringing their partner home to support them.

“This includes for medical treatment if a mother is overseas and cannot get the required treatment where they are, and allowing people to urgently return to New Zealand to provide critical care for a dependent, such as their spouse or partner who is pregnant” Hipkins said.

Tudor Clee, a lawyer representing Bellis, said there may be hundreds of pregnant Kiwi women who have faced issues seeking an emergency MIQ allocation.

Stuff Changes to the border will be announced by the Government soon, Chris Hipkins said. (File photo).

Between October 30, 2020 and October 5, 2021, MIQ received 229 applications involving pregnancy. Of those, just 23 were approved; 70 were declined; and 136 were in progress, cancelled or incomplete.

Clee had provided advice to more than 30 women, and started the Baby Bridge Initiative with a friend, Roshni Sami, who had also been affected by the MIQ system.

Sami attempted to take MBIE to court to get an MIQ spot for her stranded husband to return to New Zealand for the birth of their child. He was offered an emergency MIQ spot in the days prior to the court hearing.

Clee said the denial of pregnant women’s applications were “a systemic failure of MBIE to recognize women's health”.

The Baby Bridge Initiative is supporting women in similar situations to Bellis and Sami.