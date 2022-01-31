Man crushed to death while working in North Canterbury forest

Emergency services were called to Balmoral Forest in Culverden shortly before 10am on Monday. (File photo)

A man has died after he was crushed while repairing a machine in a forest in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Balmoral Forest, Culverden, shortly before 10am on Monday, a St John spokeswoman said.

An ambulance and a helicopter were sent to the scene but were not required.

A police spokeswoman said a man in his 20s had died in a workplace incident in the Hurunui district, on Hurunui Bluff Rd.

READ MORE:

* Hurunui youth conservation project gains momentum

* New swimming holes to be created in the Hurunui district this summer

* Court orders tyre removal at North Canterbury fire site



WorkSafe has been notified, and the matter was expected to be referred to the coroner, she said.

The forestry operation is managed by Rayonier New Zealand Limited on behalf of Matariki Forests, which owns the trees.

Rayonier Managing director Brendan Slui confirmed a person died while repairing a machine used in harvesting operations in the forest. It’s understood the man was crushed.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

“At this stage, we have no further details and are awaiting more information.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau, crew, and all others involved in the incident, and we will be doing everything possible to support them.”