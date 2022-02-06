Food truck brings variety to Stewart Island

Fin and Feather Eatery team in Stewart Island. From left, Kadin Conner, Thea Conner, Kitty Conner and Mel Carrier.

A foodie couple are bringing gourmet variety to the locals residing in Stewart Island.

Kadin and Kitty Conner started the Fin and Feather Eatery, a gourmet food truck in Rakiura in late 2020.

Originally from Stewart Island, Kadin moved to Nelson when he was about five, but would return to spend the summer holidays every year with his family.

So, he knew the island’s ins and outs pretty well, he said.

According to Kadin, when it comes to Stewart Island there has always been a constant when it comes to what food was available on the small island.

“... You know there’s a fish and chip shop, a café, a pub and the fine dining [restaurant].

“For the locals it's been like the same-same for so long,” he said.

Which was why Fin and Feather Eatery’s menu changes monthly.

“And we were like, well we’ll make the food and the tourists will come, but the kinda goal was that the locals would get to try something a bit different, something a bit new.”

Doing monthly menus also helped the business to capitalise on seasonal ingredients.

“It also meant, if it wasn’t popular, we weren’t bound to it for months at a time,” he said.

Kadin has been a chef for nine years, and has previously worked at the island’s fine dining Church Hill Restaurant.

“I’ve pretty much worked from an RSA, up the way to fine dining and everywhere in between.

“It’s given me quite a ... broad range of skills ... but it also kind of lets you know ... what we wanted to do as a business,” he said.

All the food sold by the business has a gourmet touch to it and Kadin comes up with the recipes himself.

“We do quite a lot to make it all from scratch. We do it all in-house, so it’s quite nice,” he said.

Their gourmet doughnuts have especially been popular amongst the customers.

The flavours and types of the doughnuts also change regularly. The chocolate-maple-bacon has always been popular amongst the customers.

When asked what he thought about being the southernmost food truck in the world, he said: “I would like to, I think technically the Kai Kart has wheels, and they’re a little bit more south than us; so I can’t claim that one.”