Man 'harpooned' by stingray at Invercargill's Oreti Beach

Stuart Sutherland receives attention from St John staff after being harpooned by a stingray at Oreti Beach on Saturday.

A man sustained a gaping wound to his leg after being harpooned by a stingray at Oreti Beach, near Invercargill, on Saturday morning.

Paul Stenning and his friend Stuart Sutherland were dragging a flounder net along the shallows at the beach at about 6am.

“All of a sudden he [Sutherland] got taken right off his feet and taken underwater, and initially I was laughing because I thought he’d tripped over, but then I saw the big black shape in the water and the big pool of blood,’’ Stenning said.

“It just harpooned him. He had a big wound in his calf. You can put your fist into it,’’ he said.

Stenning pulled Sutherland from the water, and ran to his truck, 100m away to call emergency services.

“There was so much blood, you’ve never seen so much blood, and he was in indescribable pain,’’ he said.

Sutherland was taken to Southland Hospital where the wound was cleaned up and discharged, but returned to late on Sunday and had emergency surgery in the early hours of Monday morning.

“He’s in a pretty bad way from being poisoned by the stingray and there could be another two surgeries yet, and 10 days in hospital,’’ Stenning said.

Stenning was sure that it was a stingray that inflicted the wound and not a shark.

“I think he probably stood on it and gave it a fright, or it got hit by the net and lashed out at whatever was around.

“People just need to be aware that they’re there, the warmer water brings them in during summer. We’ve caught them there before. We’re in their domain and its just one of those things that happen.’’