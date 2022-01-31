Fake Covid-19 vaccine passes handed in to police after Stuff sting

The fake pass obtained by a reporter on January 21 from a business in North Canterbury.

A police amnesty on fake Covid-19 vaccine passes exposed by a Stuff sting has had a better than expected response.

Five or six people had handed in fake passes produced by a North Canterbury business that was exposed in the sting on January 21, police said.

AStuff reporter obtained a fake pass from the business in the name of Jake Francis Kelly and witnessed the production of several others.

Police who swooped on the business announced an amnesty for people holding a fake pass obtained from the source until 4pm February 1.

Detective Sergeant Dan Isherwood said people bringing their fake passes had a variety of excuses and the number of people handing them in was more than expected.

A 61-year-old man has been charged with forgery and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on February 1.

The businessman, who worked with a template on his computer, told the reporter he did not charge for the passes.

“No money changes hands. I'm just so disgusted with what this Government is doing I want to help people as much as I can. I want to help people out there who are suffering, struggling.”

However, he said he would accept a koha and accepted $40 cash.

During a recorded conversation, the man said he had used his fake pass to visit a person in prison.