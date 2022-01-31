Senior manager who chose not to get vaccinated leaves city council

Miles McConway has been the general manager of resources at the Christchurch City Council since mid-2021.

A senior general manager at Christchurch City Council is no longer working at the organisation, just over a month after it was revealed he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale told city councillors in an email on Monday evening that general manager of resources, Miles McConway, no longer works at the organisation.

She thanked McConway for his contributions.

The email did not explain why McConway no longer works for the council or whether he had resigned or had his job terminated.

The council’s media team was not available for comment on Monday evening.

Stuff visited McConway’s city centre home on Monday evening. A man believed to be his son said: “I hope you can understand that this is a difficult time, now will you please go away.”

As one of four general managers, McConway was among the highest-ranking staff members at the authority.

In December, the council confirmed he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

McConway has not commented publicly since and his central city home was recently listed for sale.

All staff working for the Christchurch City Council have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

On January 10, vaccination became mandatory for all Christchurch City Council staff, about 2700 people.

Last week, the council confirmed 13 staff had lost their jobs for being unvaccinated, while a further 53 were working from home because they could not supply a vaccine pass.

The latest Ministry of Health vaccination data shows 99 per cent of all people aged 12 or older in the Canterbury District Health Board area have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

That means only about 4700 eligible people in the region have not yet had a vaccination.

McConway joined the city council in May last year from Environment Canterbury, where he was the director of finance and corporate services.

He was a member of the five-person executive leadership team, which is led by council chief executive Dawn Baxendale. The group meets weekly.

McConway oversaw human resources at the council, along with IT, facilities, property and planning, procurement, financial management and the Smart Christchurch programme.

When his appointment was announced, the council described McConway as a senior business leader with over 30 years of experience in the local government sector.

Leah Scales, the council’s chief financial officer, will take over McConway’s role in the interim.