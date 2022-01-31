Environment Southland will reopening office after negative Covid test

Environment Southlandâs offices are closed until further notice as a contact of a positive Covid-19 case has visited the premises. [File Photo]

Environment Southland has confirmed the visitor who became a close contact with staff members in Invercargill, has tested negative for Covid-19.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said: “Further to our office closure on Friday, our visitor has advised us that they have tested negative for Covid-19 on their initial test.”

However, the visitor would remain in self-isolation for further tests.

The office will reopen on Wednesday and will have the standard precautions in place.

Advice from public health office was that as the initial test was negative, it was unlikely the visitor was infectious when they entered the Environment Southland building, Phillips said.

On Friday afternoon, Environment Southland announced it would close as a precautionary measure as the contact had visited and met with staff in the “last two days”.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the contact was from Horizons Regional Council in the North Island who had visited Southland.

“One or two” staff members who had been in close contact with the Covid-19 contact were isolating and would be tested, he said.

Environment Southland has been encouraging as many staff members as possible to work from home if possible, in line with the Government’s advice for the red light setting and to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant, Phillips said.

It wants to encourage people to consider phoning or emailing, rather than visiting the office as some staff may no longer be working on site.

“Closing our office was a precautionary measure, while we waited for further information.

“We anticipate that when the Omicron variant makes its way into Southland, we will need to make decisions like this again and our ongoing planning will put us in a good position to continue operating effectively,” Phillips said.

Environment Southland has been working with the visitor’s employer to ensure that they received all the support needed during their self-isolation.