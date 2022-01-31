Goldrush Cavalcade to Millers Flat cancelled due to Covid concerns

People wanting to partake in the Goldrush Cavalcade will need to wait until 2023 after this year’s event was cancelled due to Covid concerns. Pictured here are participants in the 2021 event. [File photo]

The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust cavalcade has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 red setting.

The event was due to take place between February 26 and March 5 to Millers Flat.

In an email to participants, the trust says it made the call after much consultation with the Host Town Committee and key trail representatives.

“It is clear that to proceed with the Cavalcade, even through it was theoretically possible, to do so within the new red guidelines, would be irresponsible. This is due to the heightened risk Covid and the Omicron variant pose to our vulnerable participants, caterers, landowners and rural communities.”

At 11.59pm on January 23, the whole of New Zealand moved into the red traffic light setting after nine Omicron community cases were discovered in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Because the new red setting means no lockdowns, the potential for Covid to be brought to the Cavalcade is significant, the trust says.

“We would like to assure everybody that this decision was not taken lightly. We understand how important the Cavalcade is for participants and all the not for profit organisations who support and benefit from the Cavalcade.”

Registration and payment from the 2022 Cavalcade will be transferred to the 2023 event, or participants are able to apply for a cash refund of 80 per cent of trail costs, as expenses have already incurred.

Several other events in Southland have also cancelled due to Covid restrictions, including the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival, the Burt Munro Challenge and the national 3x3 basketball competition.