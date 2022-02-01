Dive Squad to scour scene where ute and trailer crashed into water near Cromwell

A car has reportedly gone into the Clutha River but emergency services have yet to locate the driver, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Members of the Police National Dive Squad are expected to scour the scene where a ute and trailer plunged off a bridge and into the Clutha River near Cromwell in Otago.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Deadman’s Point Bridge about 5.15pm on Monday.

Do you know more? If so, email: reporters@press.co.nz

The ute was completely submerged in water and plans were being made to recover the vehicle, police said at the time.

A police spokeswoman said it is unclear who or how many people were in the ute, however police are following lines of inquiry into this.

READ MORE:

* Search underway after ute and trailer plunge into Clutha River in Otago

* Police divers searching for missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond

* Passenger found dead and driver still missing after police recover car found in canal after crash west of Ashburton



Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff A ute and trailer plunged into the Clutha River near the Deadman’s Point Bridge in Cromwell on Monday evening.

Police guarded the scene overnight and the national dive squad would be searching the area early on Tuesday she said.

Police cordoned off the scene which extended to the edge of the Clutha River overnight. It was not yet clear whether that had since lifted.

More to come.