Family and colleagues of missing man gather at scene of crash into lake in Otago
Family and colleagues of a missing man have gathered at an Otago bridge where a ute and trailer crashed and plunged into a nearby lake.
Emergency services were called to the crash into Lake Dunstan on the Cromwell side of Deadman’s Point Bridge about 5.15pm on Monday.
Do you know more? If so, email: reporters@press.co.nz
Four colleagues of the missing man were waiting on the bridge on Tuesday morning awaiting police to recover the submerged ute and trailer.
One of the colleagues told Stuff the man is a Cromwell local in his 50s and had been driving home from work in a Toyota Hilux at the time of the crash.
READ MORE:
* Search underway after ute and trailer plunge into Clutha River in Otago
* Police divers searching for missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond
* Passenger found dead and driver still missing after police recover car found in canal after crash west of Ashburton
Stuff understands they were prepared to identify the man's body if it was recovered from the submerged ute.
A police spokesman said police were likely to begin the retrieval process this afternoon but would not confirm whether a body had been found.
No further updates were available at this stage, he said.
Police guarded the scene overnight and the national dive squad were expected to be at the scene early on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.
The dive squad had arrived at the scene about midday.
Police cordoned off the scene which extended to the edge of the Clutha River overnight, but they had lifted as of Tuesday morning.