Family and colleagues of missing man gather at scene of crash into lake in Otago

A car has reportedly gone into the Clutha River but emergency services have yet to locate the driver, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Family and colleagues of a missing man have gathered at an Otago bridge where a ute and trailer crashed and plunged into a nearby lake.

Emergency services were called to the crash into Lake Dunstan on the Cromwell side of Deadman’s Point Bridge about 5.15pm on Monday.

Four colleagues of the missing man were waiting on the bridge on Tuesday morning awaiting police to recover the submerged ute and trailer.

One of the colleagues told Stuff the man is a Cromwell local in his 50s and had been driving home from work in a Toyota Hilux at the time of the crash.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Police, family and colleagues of a missing man gather at the Deadman's Point Bridge in Cromwell on Tuesday morning awaiting a police dive squad from Wellington.

Stuff understands they were prepared to identify the man's body if it was recovered from the submerged ute.

A police spokesman said police were likely to begin the retrieval process this afternoon but would not confirm whether a body had been found.

No further updates were available at this stage, he said.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Police have returned to the scene where a ute and trailer crashed and plunged into Lake Dunstan near Deadman's Point Bridge in Cromwell on Tuesday morning.

Police guarded the scene overnight and the national dive squad were expected to be at the scene early on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

The dive squad had arrived at the scene about midday.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Members of the Police National Dive Squad arrived at the scene at Lake Dunstan at noon on Tuesday.

Police cordoned off the scene which extended to the edge of the Clutha River overnight, but they had lifted as of Tuesday morning.