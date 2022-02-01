Lake Dunstan crash victim a hero of March 15 mosque terror attack

Police divers have retrieved the body of a motorist from his submerged ute after the vehicle and a trailer it was pulling plunged into Lake Dunstan near Cromwell in Otago on Monday.

A man whose body was recovered from an Otago lake by police divers was a hero of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings who displayed “honour, courage and sacrifice” during the atrocity.

Mark Miller, 57, was due to receive his bravery medal from the prime minister next month in recognition of his efforts to help people who were wounded in the March 15 terror attack.

He fought for 20 minutes to save a man who had been shot at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) before going on to help others.

Miller was driving home from work on Monday evening when his ute and trailer went off the road and plunged into Lake Dunstan.

Police divers recovered his body from inside the vehicle after it was found submerged just below the Cromwell Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Miller’s best friend, Paul Stockdale, said he was immensely proud of his mate “Shorty”, saying he was a man who would do anything for anyone.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Police, family and colleagues of Mark Miller gather at the site on Tuesday awaiting a police dive squad from Wellington.

“That's the sort of guy Mark was – he would help anybody, he would do anything for anybody. You wouldn’t even have to ask him, and he’d help out,” he told Stuff.

“Shorty was a bit of a rough diamond, but he had a heart of gold. That’s why this is so sad, it is just unfair.”

Gamal Fouda, the imam of the Al Noor mosque at the time of the attacks, said Miller embodied everything New Zealand stands for – “honour, courage, and sacrifice”.

Fouda said hearing of Miller’s death had made him “extremely sad”, and that his heartfelt condolences went to his family.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Imam Gamal Fouda, pictured with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiling a memorial plaque at the Al Noor Mosque in September 2020, says Miller embodied everything New Zealand stands for – “honour, courage and sacrifice”.

“I would still give Mark Miller the medal of honour for his selflessness and bravery; he is one of many New Zealanders who have performed heroic acts of self-sacrifice throughout history.

“On March 15, others simply offered themselves up to save people. Nonetheless, even in this era of true heroism, Mark Miller’s story strikes out.

“He will be remembered not only for his bravery, but also for putting his own life in jeopardy so that others could survive.”

Stockdale said that on that day, Miller was driving up Deans Ave in Christchurch when he heard gunfire and pulled over quickly to stop.

“He had a bit of a cheeky past, and he recognised the gun shots straight away. So he stopped and pulled over and bolted across the road.

“He saw this guy, grabbed him and just sat with him for a good amount of time and then got up to help other people.

“He was one of the first to the scene and just sat with this man in the gutter while he passed away.”

Miller, a construction worker, didn’t like the limelight and was said to have struggled with what he saw that day in Christchurch.

He didn’t like to talk about it, but was proud to be one of four people receiving the New Zealand Bravery Medal from the governor-general and prime minister.

“He was just waiting on to hear what date he would be getting the medal.”

Stockdale said Miller had a colourful past, but had redeemed himself through his Presbyterian faith, and loved his four grandchildren and daughter Naomi, who lives in Melbourne.

“He was a hard worker, honest. The medal was a real high for him, but he was so humble he didn't talk to media about it, and he never had an interview. It was all really hard on him, seeing that.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Police scouring a section of Lake Dunstan near the Cromwell Bridge, where a ute and trailer plunged into the water.

Miller’s Toyota Hilux plummeted in to the lake at 5.15pm on Monday. He had been on the phone with Stockdale at 4.05pm and the pair had planned to meet for a beer after dinner.

“We were best mates, and we spoke every day.

“Yesterday I spoke to him and called him a silly little garden gnome because he was short, and he called me a big fat bugger. He said he’d be a bit late and I said I'll give you a ring after I’ve had my tea.

“I feel numb. Now that I have seen him I feel a little more at ease. He looked very peaceful. He looked like the shorty we know.”

Police divers from Wellington arrived at the crash scene at about noon on Tuesday, finding Miller's body just before 2pm.

“The body has been recovered from the vehicle and enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner are under way,” a police spokesperson said.