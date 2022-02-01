One confirmed dead after serious crash on State Highway near Picton

Police were back at the scene of the fatal car crash near Koromiko, in Marlborough, on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed a person has died following a serious single-vehicle crash between Picton and Blenheim.

The single-vehicle crash was reported in Koromiko, shortly before 9pm on Monday.

The crash closed a section of SH1 between Picton and Blenheim for some time and one lane remained closed early on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a person died in the crash and police would be back at the crash site on Tuesday to conduct a scene examination.