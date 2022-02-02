Dentist botched work, charged 'excessive fees', put a filling in 'perfect' tooth, tribunal hears

Eleven patients suffered at the hands of a Greymouth dentist who did unnecessary fillings, botched treatments – including a $35,000 repair that had to be redone – and left others in pain.

Bharath Raja Subramani admitted a charge of professional misconduct at a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in Greymouth on Tuesday relating to his treatment of 11 patients between October 2017 and October 2018 at Lumino’s Greymouth Dental Centre.

One patient had five fillings that all fell out within a few months, while another was charged $35,000 for work that needed to be redone.

Subramani also put a filling in a woman’s tooth that “looked perfect” on X-ray, the tribunal was told.

The Dental Council's professional conduct committee (PCC) told the hearing that Subramani's conduct amounted to negligence and malpractice that was likely to bring discredit to the profession.

The committee’s expert, Christchurch dentist Andrea Cayford, found several patients did not consent to treatment and did not know how much they would be charged.

Cayford’s report said the only diagnostic evaluation Subramani made before extracting a tooth was to tap it. He also put a crown in a place where a tooth had been extracted, which made no sense, Cayford found.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Subramani admitted not getting informed consent from patients before treatment. (File photo)

Several patients had fillings in teeth that did not show enough decay to warrant them, some of the X-rays were poor and some did not show the teeth he treated, Cayford said.

There was no clinical reason for one elderly man to receive seven fillings in one day, three of which had to be redone.

Subramani charged him excessive fees for a plate and for redoing a filling only three weeks later. The man did not know what he was getting done, nor how much it would cost.

He also treated the man’s wife and documented that she had tobacco stains when she never smoked. He gave her 12 fillings, eight of which needed further treatment. He charged her $3598, which she never consented to.

Subramani also failed to recognise and treat an infection and provided five scale and polishes to a patient that would only have been necessary in severe periodontal disease, but the patient had good oral hygiene.

Cayford found Subramani’s records confusing where he failed to document what the patients wanted and the treatment options, and made no reference to discussion about the plan or cost.

The dentist also recommended replacing one woman’s metal fillings with composite ones, and gave her six new fillings, a splint for teeth grinding and tooth whitening. Another dentist found no need for any of the treatment.

He provided several patients with mouth guards when there was no evidence they ground their teeth.

One patient spent $4000 on treatment but Subramani did not monitor him during his sedation, and failed to inform the man a root fragment remained in his mouth.

Another man went to him in July 2018 after an accident. He brought in what he thought was a whole tooth but it was actually two-thirds of the tooth. Subramani put it back in when he should have known it was likely to fail. Cayford found it was unreasonable for Subramani to claim ACC for the man.

Subramani recommended a gold filling, a crown and bridge to a woman that was unnecessary and gave her a temporary crown without telling her it was temporary.

The surcharge he imposed on her ACC claim was excessive, Cayford said. He gave her nine fillings without doing a diagnostic evaluation or documenting the reasons for them.

The dentist, who has worked under supervision since 2020, admitted conducting himself in an inappropriate and unprofessional manner in breach of professional obligations.

The charge included 40 incidents of misconduct, ranging from inadequate diagnosis, providing and recommending inappropriate and unnecessary treatment, treatment of an inadequate standard and practising outside his knowledge, skills and competence.

He also failed to obtain informed consent, did not keep adequate documentation and charged inappropriate and excessive fees.

John Bisset/Stuff The hearing in Greymouth continues for the tribunal to make a decision about what penalty the dentist should have.

Subramani has been running his own practice called Coast Smiles in Greymouth since 2018, but has been supervised by another dentist since 2020.

The committee's solicitor, Jonathan Coates, said Subramani obtained a degree in India and was first registered in New Zealand in 2012.

Subramani's lawyer, Samantha Beattie, said there had been no further complaints since 2018.

She said the supervisor, a very experienced dentist, found Subramani was reasonably skilled and there were no problems or complaints since 2018.

She said Subramani had been practising in a rural area on his own and because New Zealand had no vocational training for dentists it was easy to make mistakes and for bad habits like inadequate documentation to go unnoticed. She said Subramani was capable of rehabilitation.

The hearing continues in Greymouth and the tribunal has yet to decide on a penalty.