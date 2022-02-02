Pensioner avoids $300 charge after uncovering discrepancy in water meter

Christchurch City Council has been measuring Ian Orchard’s water usage in gallons (UK) rather than litres, incorrectly classing him as a high water user.

Christchurch pensioner Ian Orchard was shocked to discover he was in line for a $300 charge for using too much water.

The 79-year-old, who lives with his wife Bev, considered his household to be a low water user, but when he checked his water usage on the Christchurch City Council’s new Water Reporter tool he was surprised to see he was in the high-user bracket.

The site told him he could expect a $300 fine when the council starts charging for excess water from July, and that was just for one quarter.

“I thought ‘bloody hell’. I’m a fully qualified OAP (old age pensioner). I can’t afford an imposition of that much extra.”

READ MORE:

* Christchurch water restrictions 'unlikely' if people careful with usage

* Chance to find out your water use before homes taking too much are charged

* Council to install smart water meters ahead of next year's excess use charge



Things did not seem right, so Orchard dug a little deeper.

He took daily meter readings for 40 days, recording measurements on a spreadsheet. He was getting consistent readings well below the council’s figures.

He then checked the meter by taking a reading, drawing 10 litres into a bucket and repeating the reading. It was exactly 10 litres.

Puzzled by the situation, Orchard contacted the council and sent staff his spreadsheet.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ian Orchard took daily water readings to get to the bottom of the issue.

The council looked into it, and discovered it all came down to the difference between gallons and litres, which turns out to be quite a bit. There are 4.5 litres in one gallon (UK).

When a new meter was installed, the council failed to update its database from gallons to litres.

Council three waters head Helen Beaumont said Orchard’s water meter was replaced in August 2014, but the gallon measurement was unintentionally retained.

Orchard was worried about how many others could be in a similar situation to him. He checked with two friends who lived in similar size households and they both had alarmingly high readings as well.

“No swimming pools, no long languid baths, no irrigation systems.”

STUFF Christchurch City Council will start charging residents who used too much water for their excess usage from July. (Video first published June 2020).

Beaumont said the council had run a report on all water meters and their measurement units and identified a further 30 meters using incorrect measurements.

Those meters were fixed last week, she said.

The council decided last year, following public consultation, to charge from July this year those who use more than an average of 700 litres of water a day over a three-month period.

The average Christchurch property uses 540 litres per day. The charge would be $1.35 for every 1000 extra litres used.

The council expected 20,000 to 30,000 homes to be affected by the excess use charge.

Orchard’s situation was an example of why it was important that residents use the council’s Water Reporter tool to get an insight into their water use and to identify and resolve any issues before the charges begin in July this year, Beaumont said.

The council has received about 450 emails from residents querying their readings since the tool was launched on December 10.

Some properties would have high meter readings due to underground leaks they did not know about, Beaumont said.

The council has information on its website about how people can read their water meters to check for leaks and get them sorted before the new targeted rate applies.

People are able to check for leaks carrying out a water meter test.