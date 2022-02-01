West Coast on emergency footing as region braces for deluge that could dwarf last year's flood

The extent of the flooding in Wesport on the West Coast is revealed in this aerial video.

People on the West Coast are being urged to prepare for potential evacuation and plan for the worst as weather forecasters warn heavy rains worse than those that caused devastating floods last year's could be on the way.

Local authorities are on an emergency footing while transport agencies are warning motorists to reconsider travel plans amid concerns of slips and hazardous conditions after MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Westland between Wednesday and Friday.

The rare red warning is the highest of MetService’s alerts, reserved for the most extreme storms, and meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the forecasting service does not issue the warning lightly.

“This is exactly the time to raise an alarm.”

READ MORE:

* Unimogs, rescue boat and chopper save Westport people trapped in floods

* Mandatory evacuations as West Coast's Buller River rises due to heavy rain

* First flurries of snow for southern ski fields



Forecasters predict between 300mm and 400mm of rain will fall in the Buller ranges on Thursday, and 150mm to 200mm nearer the coast over a 54-hour timeframe between 12pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Friday.

By comparison, some weather stations in the Buller area recorded more than 300mm of rain over two days and 158mm in Westport during last year’s July floods that wrecked the coastal town.

Westland is expected to receive 550mm to 750mm of rain in the ranges, decreasing to 150mm to 250mm near the coast, and 300mm near the glaciers over 42 hours between 1am on Wednesday and 7pm on Thursday.

In both areas, further heavy rain is forecast for Friday night and Saturday, with Ferris saying the red alert could be extended for both areas.

Met Service/Supplied The Met Service has issued a red heavy rain warning for the West Coast from Wednesday to Friday.

An emergency centre is being set up in Westport and Buller district mayor Jamie Cleine, who received a briefing from MetService on Tuesday morning, advised to make preparations for the looming bad weather.

“We are taking it very seriously.”

Cleine said there had been heightened anxiety in the community during last year’s floods,

The Coast has had a dry summer leading up to this week’s rain, and Cleine said he was worried that could increase the likelihood of surface flooding.

He urged the public to keep track of any advisories issued by council and MetService.

“Be reassured that Buller is being as proactive as it can be.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the council is getting ready for another heavy rain event following last year’s floods.

West Coast Emergency Management regional director Claire Brown said community co-ordinators had been contacted, and they were working closely with partner agencies.

She said surface flooding and slips were possible and driving conditions could become hazardous, while rivers could also rise quickly.

“We recommend people have their emergency getaway bag prepared, plan for your pets and where you could stay should you need to evacuate.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA journey manager Tresca Forrester said people should assess how urgent their trip is before heading out on the West Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays.”

In preparation, the Department of Conservation (DOC) closed the Paparoa Track Great Walk at 12pm on Tuesday, saying it will not reopen until February 9.

“Due to the long spell of dry weather we’ve had, we expect some slips and windfall may occur, and we’ll need time to clear the track and ensure it’s safe before it can be re-opened,” acting DOC Greymouth operations manager David Deck says.

“All visitors who have hut bookings will be contacted by the DOC booking team and offered a full refund.”

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

The warning comes as the town of Westport recovers from floods that saw the Buller River experience the largest flow in almost 100 years on July 17 and 18 last year.

The floods forced authorities to declare a state of emergency that lasted three weeks. In the aftermath, 70 homes were red-stickered, while another 393 homes were yellow-stickered.

After the disaster the West Coast Regional Council released a 10-year plan for future flood protection including flood walls and stop banks to protect Westport from the Buller and Orowaiti rivers.

An orange warning has also been issued for Tasman west of Motueka, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers and for Fiordland.

Between 2pm on Wednesday and 9pm on Thursday up to 200mm or rain is expected in the Tasman area.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Between 7am on Wednesday and 7pm on Thursday up to 450mm of rain is forecast to fall around the Canterbury divide and up to 200mm within 15 kilometres east of the divide.

Fiordland is also expecting up to 130mm of rain.

A strong weather warning was also issued in the Canterbury high country on Wednesday.