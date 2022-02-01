Nearly everywhere expected to get some rain during Waitangi long weekend

Red Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for heavy rain about to drench Westland and Buller from about Wednesday to Friday.

After a warm sunny January, particularly for much of the North Island, a spell of changeable weather looks set to bring rain to most of the country for at least some time during the Waitangi long weekend.

For the next few days, an active front is forecast to move slowly northward over the South Island, bringing heavy northerly rain to western areas, sparking a red warning from MetService.

MetService predicted between 300 to 400mm of rain will accumulate in the Buller ranges on Thursday, decreasing to 150 to 200mm nearer the coast over a 54-hour timeframe between 12pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Friday.

On Tuesday, MetService communications meteorologist Lewis Ferris said it looked as though the front was going to linger, and by Friday was still likely to be hanging around the upper half of the South Island.

That weather system looked likely to continue moving northwards, and would affect the North Island through the weekend, he said.

“It’s not a very well defined system. There’s a whole series of fronts and series of lows tied in with this warm and humid air mass,” Ferris said.

“In terms of actual rain from that system, it looks as though it will impact the North Island as we get into the weekend.”

The forecast for Auckland has isolated showers and northerly breezes on Saturday, rain developing with northeasterlies on Sunday, and showers with easterlies on Monday. It will be warm with highs in the mid to high 20s.

Rain is forecast for Wellington on Saturday and Sunday, with southerlies or southeasterlies, then cloud on Monday. Highs are only expected to reach the high teens.

Christchurch is forecast to have periods of rain with southeasterlies on Saturday, clearing rain with southerlies on Sunday, and a partly cloudy day with light winds on Monday. Highs are expected to range from the mid to high teens.

Few major centres are shown having even one day that MetService describes as fine during the long weekend.

Gisborne is one, with a fine Saturday, following a run of fine warm days this week. Rain and southerlies are forecast to arrive on Sunday.

For Greymouth residents, expected to be hit by heavy rain in the next few days, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The forecast at lunchtime Tuesday was showing the rain clearing on Sunday and becoming fine, followed by a full day of fine weather, with light winds, on Monday.

Queenstown is also expected to have a fine Monday with light winds, and although Gore isn’t expected to have much sun during the long weekend, it may get away without any rain.