New Plymouth ratepayers could pay Catholic Church nearly $2m for land council has rented for $1 a year since 1984

The Wynyard St section is occupied by pensioners in nine separate flats.

New Plymouth ratepayers could have to pay the Catholic Church nearly $2 million for a Bell Block section they have paid just $37 to rent since 1984.

The Wynyard St section, which is occupied by pensioners in nine separate flats and has been independently valued at $1.95 million, has been rented by the New Plymouth District Council for just $1 annually since the church signed a 40-year lease in 1984.

With the lease about to expire, the council approached the church about the land’s future.

Instead of carrying on the lease for the council-built flats, the church offered a land swap – Wynyard St for the Powderham St car park opposite its New Plymouth cathedral – with $250,000 added on.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Powderham St car park that the Catholic Church was happy to do a land swap for.

However, the deal did not appeal to council management given the scarcity of car parks in the central city since the Downtown Car Park was mothballed in December 2020 out of fear it was a serious earthquake risk.

The demand for car parking was highlighted in a report to the council’s strategy and operation committee, with the Powderham St site having a waiting list of 43 for the already leased 46 parks.

“Any suggestion of sale of this car park is likely to spark interest and objection,” the report said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Deputy mayor Richard Jordan questioned the Catholic Church. (File photo)

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, deputy mayor Richard Jordan questioned if the Catholic Church was showing “Christian values” in asking for the valued price of the land, while he also asked if they felt any “guilt” about the process.

In contrast, veteran councillor Harry Duynhoven thought the $1.95 million asking price was “relatively modest” given there was an opportunity to build more houses for seniors given the 3585sqm size of the land.

“I’m a little surprised at deputy mayor Jordan’s view that the church should feel some guilt,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Powderham St car park is “an asset we have to keep”, councillor Colin Johnston said.

Duynhoven found support from councillor Murray Chong, who thought it was “a really good price” for the land, which would be ideal for putting converted shipping containers on for elderly housing.

He was also keen to know what yield the council was receiving from the property.

When the subject moved to a possible land swap, councillor Colin Johnston said he was totally against the possibility.

“We cannot lose the car park on Powderham St. It’s an asset we have to keep.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Wynyard St, Bell Block, retirement units.

In reviewing the report, councillor Marie Pearce was “really quite surprised” the Bell Block pensioner flats were the youngest on the council’s books because “they are quite old”.

Nevertheless, she believed the land was not overvalued. “In fact, it’s good value.”

In the end, the councillors backed the recommendation to buy the land, with a final decision to go before full council on March 8.

While there was a clear majority for it, councillor and committee chair Stacey Hitchcock said the decision was likely to be debated further at that meeting.