Drunk man stole marker pen from police station, left graffiti on police car

A man who swiped a marker while in custody used it to graffiti police property. (File photo)

Moments after he was released from custody, Sebastion ​Reginald Lang took the marker he’d stolen from the station and used it to graffiti police property.

At Nelson District Court on Tuesday, 31-year-old Lang pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful damage.

The police summary of facts said that on 27 January 2022, Lang was in custody at the Nelson Police Station.

Waiting in the custody area, Lang reached under a perspex divider and took a black marker, which he hid in his pocket.

When he was released, just after 5am, he walked down the side of the police station and wrote “KV” on the wall.

At the front of the station, he wrote “FTP KV” on a police sign, then scrawled “FTP KV” on the boot of a police car.

Lang's lawyer, Kelly Hennessy, said his client had drunk too much alcohol and was "very embarrassed". He had offered to remove the graffiti, however this had already been done by the police, Hennessy said.

When Judge Jo Rielly asked Lang to explain, he said it was "just a drunken thing".

"I'm a bit of a cheeky person when I get drunk."

Rielly asked Lang what the acronyms he'd written meant. The KV related to where he was from, Lang told her, while FTP stood for "f... the police".

However, there was "no anger" behind the tagging, Lang said.

"It was more just a drunken thing of me getting caught drunk driving, that's why I was at the station."

Rielly told Lang his attitude to the police whilst drunk was “less than desirable”, and noted his past convictions for assaulting police, and disorderly behaviour.

However, she noted he had been out of the court system for some time, and was a hard-working person.

Rielly told Lang that if he donated $500 to an addiction charity of his choice and wrote a letter of apology to the police, he would receive a discharge without conviction at his sentencing.

“I accept you're embarrassed, and regret it. You need to make some amends.”