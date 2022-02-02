'I haven't lost hope': Gisborne woman returns to Taranaki in search of her missing dog

Jess Potaka was on holiday in Taranaki when her dog Pārore went missing. She has now travelled the nearly 600-kilometre trip back in an attempt to find him.

More than a month after her dog went missing in Taranaki, an east coast woman is back in the region and knocking on doors in the search for her beloved pet.

Jess Potaka’s canine companion Pārore got spooked by fireworks at the Waitara Holiday Park on New Year's Eve, and she hasn’t seen him since.

But she isn’t giving up on the six-year-old Jack Russell mix she has owned for about two years.

“I haven’t lost hope,” said Potaka, 24, looking at the New Plymouth coastline on Tuesday. “I just really want to take him home."

She said Pārore, who is brown with a white tummy and white paws, loves people.

He was wearing a blue collar when he went missing, and only understands commands in te reo Māori.

“He’s not stupid. He’s very smart.”

Supplied Pārore ran away after fireworks were let off on New Years Eve. He hasn't been seen since.

Potaka, her partner and Pārore arrived in Taranaki on January 31. “We had never been to the west coast before.”

They pitched the tent at the Waitara campsite, and were making the most of the evening when Potaka saw a woman light a firework next to her.

The sound frightened Pārore, and he took off.

“The moment is ingrained in my mind,” Potaka said. “I tried to chase after him. And the next five hours I was running around like a headless chicken.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Potaka is currently walking around Waitara with her flyers, door knocking, in hopes of finding the pooch.

She said she got an hour’s sleep that night, before continuing her search.

Then, rather than carrying on their planned road trip, the couple stayed in Taranaki looking for the dog until her partner had to go back to work.

“We looked for 16 days.”

Potaka even sought the help of a clairvoyant, who told her Pārore was being kept by a woman who lived in Waitara.

She has a lot of love for her wee dog, who people mistake for a puppy, as the way he wandered into her life was similar to how he disappeared.

Supplied Pārore had a blue collar on when he went missing, and loves people.

Potaka said she had been feeling “really sad and lonely” during the first Covid-19 lockdown, and sat at the beach wishing she had some company.

“Then he walked right up to my truck.”

She searched for months to find his owners – while tending to his fleas and needs – but never found them and claimed him as her own.

“Is that my karma?” she said. “I'm a little bit more crazy about [finding] him.”

Potaka, who finished studying last year, is now back in Waitara and looking “with fresh eyes”.

According to the journal Science, people become attached to their pets because interacting brings both owner and animal a boost of oxytocin, the same hormone behind the special bond between new parents and their babies.

Potaka encourages anyone with information to come forward.

"Don't be embarrassed or scared.”

She said the people of Taranaki had been nothing but supportive and helpful, putting her up while she is in town, sharing her posts on social media, organising billboards for her, and keeping a look out.

“The community's been really supportive. They have been really awesome,” Pokata said. “I think that’s why I’m so hopeful.”

This isn’t the longest stint someone has undertaken to find their pet.

A South Island couple spent more than $30,000 on their 18-month search for dogs Dice and Wee, after they went missing in October 2019.