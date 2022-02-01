Body of overdue tramper recovered by search and rescue teams on the West Coast

An overdue tramper's body was recovered in the Mt Adams wilderness area, south of Harihari on the West Coast on Tuesday morning. (File photo).

The body of a tramper who was reported missing on the West Coast has been recovered by a search and rescue team.

The man's body was recovered in the Mt Adams wilderness area, south of Harihari on Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

The tramper failed to return and was reported missing on Monday. A West Coast search and rescue team then found and recovered his body on Tuesday.

“Police are making inquires in relation to the death on the behalf of the Coroner. The Coroner will release their findings in due course.

READ MORE:

* Remains of Australian climber found on Mt Aspiring after 42 years

* Identity of human remains found on Fox Glacier days away

* Tramping death victim Eric Jacomb 'loved outdoors'



“This is a tragic outcome and police extend our sympathies to the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time,” she said.