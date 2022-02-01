Scrub fire in Porirua near motorway bridge causes traffic delays

There is a large scrub fire next to the bridge in Porirua

A scrub fire has closed a bridge leading into Porirua.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 4 pm, Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets said.

“The fire is located between the railway and State Highway 59,” Beets said.

Four fire crews are at the scene including a water tanker,. The fire is about 50 metres by 10 metres in size.

READ MORE:

* Second helicopter on standby for fire in Mt Messenger gully

* Car rolls on hairpin bend on Pahīatua Track

* Scrub fire causes poor visibility on Auckland's northwestern motorway



The fire had closed the northbound on ramp and the southbound off ramp, and diversions are in place, Beets said.

Police said traffic in the area is congested, and motorists should expect delays.