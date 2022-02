Fire and Emergency crews at the scene of a water-related incident, which Stuff understands occurred inside an Oriental Bay building.

A person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition, following a water-related event on Oriental Parade.

Stuff understands someone got into trouble in a pool in an Oriental Parade building.

Ambulances were called to the incident at 5.40 pm.

Two ambulances and a Wellington Free doctor also attended, and the person has gone to Wellington Hospital, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.