Person in intensive care following water-related incident in Oriental Bay, Wellington
A person is in hospital in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit after a water-related event on Oriental Parade.
Stuff understands the person got into trouble in a pool in an Oriental Parade building.
Ambulances were called to the incident at 5.40 pm on Tuesday.
Wellington Hospital spokesman Chas Te Runa said the patient was in a critical condition in intensive care on Wednesday morning.