Person in intensive care following water-related incident in Oriental Bay, Wellington

Fire and Emergency crews at the scene of a water-related incident, which Stuff understands occurred inside an Oriental Bay building.

A person is in hospital in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit after a water-related event on Oriental Parade.

Stuff understands the person got into trouble in a pool in an Oriental Parade building.

Ambulances were called to the incident at 5.40 pm on Tuesday.

Wellington Hospital spokesman Chas Te Runa said the patient was in a critical condition in intensive care on Wednesday morning.