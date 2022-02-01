Police appeal to public for information on missing Masterton man

Antony Gerard Farrell was last seen on Monday, January 31 in Masterton.

Police are appealing for information from the public to locate a missing man from Masterton.

52-year-old Antony Gerard Farrell was last seen on Monday, 31 January around 2am on Te Ore Ore Road in Masterton, and is understood to have travelled to the Lake Ferry area.

Police and Farrell’s family are concerned for his welfare, a police statement said.

A number of extensive enquiries to locate Farrell have been unsuccessful, and police are now appealing to the public for help.

He is described as about 168cm tall and of medium build.

Police urge anyone with any information regarding Farrell's whereabouts, or Farrell himself, to call 105, referencing file number 220201/5013.