Person moderately injured after truck overturns on pass linking Canterbury and West Coast

The truck driver was transporting timber when they overturned on the Lewis Pass on Tuesday. (File photo)

A person has been injured after a truck and trailer overturned on a major highway linking Canterbury and the West Coast.

Police and fire crews were called to help free the person from the wreckage after the crash happened on the Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, between Rogers Cres and Hanmer Springs Rd, about 8.15pm on Tuesday.

One person was trapped in the truck shortly before 9pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

It was understood the crash only involved one vehicle, she said.

READ MORE:

* Four people injured after car rolls, crashing into fence

* Trailer carrying glass panels detached from van before colliding with car

* Summerland truck driver seriously injured in crash on Lewis Pass



A police spokesman said the driver, believed to be the sole occupant, was carrying timber when the truck and trailer overturned.

He said the driver was seriously injured and was flown to hospital.

A St John spokeswoman later confirmed the person had been moderately injured and was flown to Christchurch Hospital.