Person trapped after truck and trailer overturn on major pass linking Canterbury and West Coast

A person is trapped after a truck and trailer overturned on Lewis Pass. (File photo)

A person was trapped when a truck and trailer overturned on a major highway that links Canterbury and the West Coast.

Police and fire crews were called to help free the person from the wreckage after the crash happened on Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, between Rogers Cres and Hanmer Springs Rd, at about 8.15pm on Tuesday.

One person remained trapped shortly before 9pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

She said it was understood the crash only involved one vehicle.

The extent of the person’s injuries or whether there were any other people in the truck remained unclear.