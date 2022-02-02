Search for body in Lake Pupuke on Auckland's North Shore after man drowns

Emergency services are working to recover a body from a lake on Auckland’s North Shore after a suspected drowning.

Two men were swimming at Lake Pupuke, near Takapuna, about 9.15pm on Tuesday, when one got into difficulty, police said in a statement.

Despite efforts from the friend the man drowned, and his body was lost.

“Emergency services were called and due to the conditions were sadly not able to locate him,” the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Dead birds from hospital diesel spill on Lake Pupuke

* Lake Pupuke weeds a drowning risk, says sailor



The police dive squad is set to enter the water on Wednesday to search for the man’s body.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.