Off-duty lifeguard rescues father and son from drowning at Hawke's Bay beach

Ethan Hunter, a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Porirua pools, helped rescue a father and son from drowning at a Central Hawke's Bay beach.

What first looked to be a father and son frolicking in the sea off the coast of Hawke's Bay soon turned into a rescue mission.

Ethan Hunter was walking with his family on Te Paerahi beach, near Pōrangahau, on December 28.

Looking out at sea, the 18-year-old lifeguard from Porirua spotted a young swimmer and his father about 50 metre past the breakers.

It initially appeared as though they were having a good time, but as he got closer he could hear them screaming for help.

Having worked as a lifeguard at the Porirua pools for more than a year, his training automatically kicked in.

Hunter grabbed two logs before swimming out to the pair, who were tired and scared when he reached them.

“They were panicked, pretty drained, and exhausted. So, first I made sure they were calm, then I just pulled them with the logs, using the crash of the waves to help push us back to shore until we hit one of the sand banks.”

While this was happening, one of his cousins onshore got people nearby to call emergency services, ensuring the two swimmers, who have made a full recovery, were taken to hospital for a check.

Hunter’s quick actions were praised by police, who said his training proved valuable that day in averting a possible greater emergency or drowning.

He said he was just pleased it had worked out for those involved, especially following a summer with a record number of drownings. “I did feel down a few days after as so many people were passing away from drowning – often people going out to help those in distress also get into trouble and I know that could have happened to me too.”

Hunter credited his training for knowing what to do when someone got into trouble in the water. “It’s really good experience and knowledge to have.”

He is passionate about teaching people to be confident swimmers and knowing what to do if something goes wrong in or near water.

“In summer we have lots of people going to beaches, rivers, and waterways, where you can get into trouble when you don’t know how to swim or you’re not a confident swimmer. We need to teach people to swim confidently so that they can survive out in the water.”