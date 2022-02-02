Adventurers make first crossing of Cook Strait on wing foils

Stefan Cook and Peter Quilter have successfully crossed the Cook Strait on wing foil boards covering approximately 36 km of ocean.

Stefan Cook and Peter Quilter have travelled 36 kilometres over the tops of the waves to become the first people to cross the Cook Strait on wing foil boards.

The pair left on Saturday from Cape Koamaru at the head of Queen Charlotte Sound on a journey that ended about 5km south of Tītahi Bay two hours and 28 minutes later. They had earlier left Mana Marina in Porirua to cross the strait in an open-topped boat.

The Auckland-based men roughly planned the crossing while in that city’s last lockdown. Having previously pulled the pin on a couple of opportunities, they made the snap decision to make the trip the day before when they noticed the tide, wind and swell conditions roughly lining up.

“It was awesome,” Quilter said. “For me it’s about the mission – being out there with your mates.”

The men made the crossing unsupported, and were followed by two boats for safety.

Wing foiling involves a rider standing on a board with an attached hydrofoil. They hold an inflatable wing, and the lift needed to get the board up on its foil – like an America’s cup yacht – is achieved by catching the wind and by riding swell.

“You’re flying, soaring, above the ocean – it’s quite tranquil. When the water’s clear you can see a bit of marine life,” Cook said.

The pair were joined briefly by a pod of dolphins which caused turbulence as they swam ahead of the foils. They also came across a “friendly shark” basking near the surface.

Quilter said the trip wasn’t about taming the Cook Strait, but having fun and going on an adventure. Both men said they enjoyed pushing the limits of the relatively young sport.

“It’s an amazing place to cross. You’ve got the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Tasman [Sea] on the other. You can just see they are two different beasts.”