Residents evacuated after hazardous substance found in former match factory

Emergency services in a cordoned area of Dunedin at the site of a former match factory.

Residents have been evacuated after a hazardous substance was found in a concrete bunker in Dunedin, believed to be a former match factory.

Cordons blocked off Rutherford St in Caversham after phosphorus was found at the site and a number of residents were told to leave their homes, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Jill Higgison said.

In scorching weather with temperatures reaching over 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, other nearby residents were advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

People were being turned away and asked to leave at the cordon on David St.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Water is being pumped to dilute the phosphorus.

A police officer at the scene said the bunker used to be a former match factory.

Fire crews were working with police and chemical specialists.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A street in Dunedin has been cordoned off after phosphorus was found at a concrete bunker, believed to be a former match factory.

Higgison said an excavator was used to open up the area so crews could dilute the phosphorus.

A police spokeswoman said Fenz was the lead agency but police were assisting with traffic management.