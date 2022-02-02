Person now in serious condition after water-related incident

Fire engines at the scene of a water-related incident on Oriental Parade on Tuesday evening.

A person is now in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after a water-related event on Oriental Parade.

Ambulances were called to the incident on Tuesday evening, and Stuff understands the person got into trouble in a pool in an Oriental Parade building.

That person was initially transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition and was in intensive care on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, a DHB spokesperson said the person’s condition was now serious.