Person now in serious condition after water-related incident
A person is now in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after a water-related event on Oriental Parade.
Ambulances were called to the incident on Tuesday evening, and Stuff understands the person got into trouble in a pool in an Oriental Parade building.
That person was initially transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition and was in intensive care on Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, a DHB spokesperson said the person’s condition was now serious.