Multimillion-dollar native bird sanctuary proposed in Taranaki

Plans for a multimillion-dollar native bird rehabilitation and interpretive centre at Inglewood have been revealed by the conservation organisation behind the project.

The details were outlined by the East Taranaki Environment Collective (ETEC) – formerly known as Experience Purangi – at a New Plymouth District Council strategy and operations committee meeting last week.

The project envisages construction of a purpose-built rehabilitation centre, which would be shared with the area’s vets as well as the district council’s zoo team, and which would be a mix of reception, hospital and aviary areas.

The new facility would also be used as an interpretive centre featuring an interactive display room, education and workshop space, an events room, workshop, and office space.

Plans are also in place for the centre to feature a kiwi viewing house, which would combine with outdoor aviaries to create a full visitor experience. This would be a paid tourism venture.

ETEC chairman Chris French said the organisation’s public outreach, education and promotion of biodiversity relies on the organisation’s ability to tell its story, and the value of the guardianship it shares with iwi and the community.

“To do this, we want to establish the rehabilitation and interpretive centre in Inglewood,” he said, during the presentation to council.

“Through discussion with other conservation partners across the North Island, we see significant opportunity to establish a regional native bird rehabilitation centre. This would provide first response care to native birds, and would work with the larger centres at Palmerston North and Rotorua for more advanced care.”

East Taranaki Environment Trust/Stuff Injured kiwi would be treated at the proposed bird sanctuary.

ETEC is already responsible for pest control covering more than 13,000 hectares of land in eastern Taranaki, and this work has allowed the area to become a national stronghold for the North Island western brown kiwi.

This pest management success has also allowed the area to be home to emerging populations of endangered kokako and New Zealand long-tailed bat.

French said the new centre would create a stronghold for eco-tourism and bird rehabilitation in the western North Island, and would support the very strong growth currently taking place in the conservation sector in Taranaki.

“It will provide an opportunity for the New Plymouth district to become the centre for that,” he said.

“We are really excited about having an opportunity to work in partnership with iwi, New Plymouth District Council and the community for this project.”

It is estimated the centre in its entirety would cost around $9 million to create, and when fully operational would require up to 14 core staff plus numerous volunteers.

Key challenges now will be to find an appropriate Inglewood location for the centre, and to obtain the necessary funding for its construction. Inglewood has been chosen as the ideal location because it is at the heart of ETEC’s operations, and the community is already strongly supportive of its conservation activities.